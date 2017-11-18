Carl Junction Residents Protect Themselves From Identity Theft by Shredding Paper

Shred-A-Palooza is putting lots of paper in the proper place. The Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce brought a certified shredding company to the community today. With no limit on shredding, the truck filled once and had to be dumped before returning for more. Officials say its not just recycling but the best way to protect yourself from identity theft and fraud.

Chamber of Commerce member Gary Stubberfield says, "When you throw away credit card offerings you're not interested in or old payroll stubs and things like that, people can take that information and here in a couple months people will be filing tax returns in other people's names."

The computer recycling center handled the shredding and disposal of the paper waste.