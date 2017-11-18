Quantcast

Lion Men Finish 17th at XC Nationals - KOAM TV 7

Lion Men Finish 17th at XC Nationals

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Evansville, Ind. -- The Missouri Southern men's cross country team finished 17th at the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championships, hosted today by the University of Southern Indiana at Angel Mounds. 

This is the fifth time in the last six years the Southern men have qualified as a team. The Lions placed seventh last year as the race was ran in Florida. 

Nickson Kiptoo led the charge as he placed 55th individually, traversing the 10k course in a time of 32:15.40. Tyler Rush finished 76th in a time of 32:29.60, while Cody Berry and Josh Webb placed 109th and 112th. Berry finished in a time of 33:03.10, while Webb crossed the line in a time of 33:05.60. 

Mike Shanahan finished in a time of 34:13.70, while Jared Ozee crossed the line at 35:23.60. Tadd Capronran the race in a time of 35:51.30. 

The Lions were the top-finishing MIAA team, finishing three spots in front of Central Missouri. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Shred-a-palooza

    Shred-a-palooza

    Saturday, November 18 2017 4:47 PM EST2017-11-18 21:47:06 GMT

    Carl junction residents braved the rain Saturday morning to shred some paper. 

    More >>

    Carl junction residents braved the rain Saturday morning to shred some paper. 

    More >>

  • Volunteers Gather to Help Injured Police Officer

    Volunteers Gather to Help Injured Police Officer

    Saturday, November 18 2017 3:24 PM EST2017-11-18 20:24:03 GMT
    Officer Jimmy Hamilton works as a Baxter Springs Police officer to put a roof over his head and his family's.. but now, it's others literally putting the roof over his head.  "Well any way we can help out our community and help out with a fellow officer, especially when they're in need. We're gonna come out and do it" says his coworker, Reserve Officer Sheldon Bales. Hamilton was seriously injured after responding to a call on September 30th, causing him to have to...More >>
    Officer Jimmy Hamilton works as a Baxter Springs Police officer to put a roof over his head and his family's.. but now, it's others literally putting the roof over his head.  "Well any way we can help out our community and help out with a fellow officer, especially when they're in need. We're gonna come out and do it" says his coworker, Reserve Officer Sheldon Bales. Hamilton was seriously injured after responding to a call on September 30th, causing him to have to...More >>

  • Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified

    Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash Identified

    Saturday, November 18 2017 3:05 PM EST2017-11-18 20:05:07 GMT

    The identity of the  motorcyclist killed in a collision Friday  has been released.  

    More >>

    The identity of the  motorcyclist killed in a collision Friday  has been released.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.