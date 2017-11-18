Lion Men Finish 17th at XC Nationals

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Evansville, Ind. -- The Missouri Southern men's cross country team finished 17th at the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championships, hosted today by the University of Southern Indiana at Angel Mounds.



This is the fifth time in the last six years the Southern men have qualified as a team. The Lions placed seventh last year as the race was ran in Florida.



Nickson Kiptoo led the charge as he placed 55th individually, traversing the 10k course in a time of 32:15.40. Tyler Rush finished 76th in a time of 32:29.60, while Cody Berry and Josh Webb placed 109th and 112th. Berry finished in a time of 33:03.10, while Webb crossed the line in a time of 33:05.60.



Mike Shanahan finished in a time of 34:13.70, while Jared Ozee crossed the line at 35:23.60. Tadd Capronran the race in a time of 35:51.30.



The Lions were the top-finishing MIAA team, finishing three spots in front of Central Missouri.