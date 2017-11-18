Southern Women Lose 4th Straight

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - The Missouri Southern Lions closed out a road trip with a 73-31 defeat to the Truman State Bulldogs inside Gen. John J. Pershing Arena Saturday afternoon.
 
 The Lions (0-4) were led by junior guard Chelsey Henrywho finished with ten points on the day to go along with season-high two steals. Freshman guard Morgan Brightwell poured in six points, while Kameron Luptak recorded a season-high five points and two steals in 15 minutes of action.
 
Senior forward Jenson Maydew added a career-high 12 rebounds and freshman center Zoe Campbellregistered season-highs in rebounds (7) and points (4), while making two blocks in the loss.
 
TSU (2-1) set the tone early by going on a 6-0 run to begin the game and finish on a 9-0 slate to close first quarter up 22-6. The Bulldogs had a pair of double-digit scorers in Ashley Hartwig (13) and Rachel Steinhoff (11) in the win.
 
 MSSU is back in action for a pair of games next weekend beginning with Avila University (Mo.) on Saturday, Nov. 25 and then Ottawa University (Kan.) on Sunday, Nov. 26. Both are slated to tipoff at 3:00 pm.

