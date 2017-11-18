Three SW Missouri Teams Advance to State Football

Webb City, Lamar and Mount Vernon will all be playing for football state titles next weekend.

In class 4, Webb City beat Platte County 21-18 in the semifinals Saturday. They'll face Ladue Horton Watkins for the state title at 7:00 pm Friday in Columbia, MO.

Lamar had a low scorer in the semifinals Saturday, beating Lutheran North 7-6. The difference in that game was a blocked PAT. Lamar will play Lafayette County at 3:00 pm Friday in Columbia.

In class 3, the Mount Vernon Mountaineers beat Lutheran South 16-0 to advance. They'll face Maryville for the state title at 11:00 am next Saturday in Columbia.

