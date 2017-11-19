New Religious Community Helps People In Need

Over in Nevada, Missouri, a new religious community called Life Walk took to the streets to express their religious beliefs in the form of charity. They handed food, paper products, and other supplies to members of the community. Life Walk began earlier this year with an emphasis on community service and making people feel loved.

Life Walk member Marcy Fischer says, "I think that's the basic need. just the need to belong and the need to feel... the need to feel needed and if that's one thing that life walk can share with them hopefully they'll share with others. they'll see the love and joy that it brings to give and that will just be part of their daily lives."

