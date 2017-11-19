Quantcast

Pitt State Students Experience "Culture Shock" - KOAM TV 7

Pitt State Students Experience "Culture Shock"

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Pitt State Senior Lexi Odell explains some of her experiences as a bi-racial student.
"There's a Black Student Association, a Hispanics of Today. There's all these things where it's one race, but I'm not one race. And I cant pick one, because I was biologically designed to be more than one race" says Odell.
The Culture Shock workshop event was coordinated by Senior, Ryan Urban, to open up conversations about issues like these.
"Diversity comes down to something we all identify with, no matter where we are. Because we all fit into a category and sub category of that and so on and so forth. And it's really important to start noticing the diversity we live in" says Urban.
The Intercultural Communication instructor and keynote speaker further explains.
"Sometimes when we are faced with a culture that's different than us, we get anxious. One of the things we can do to over come that is to talk. Have a conversation. And see where somebody else is coming from and  how we can relate to them" says Kristen Livingston.
There were other workshops on Native American culture and the obstacles faced by the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally stories about what one student's mother had to go through while she was moving to America from Vietnam.

"A lot of students now, or even millienials or the generation that's coming up, they're taking a lot of things for granted. They don't really know what happened back in the day or what people had to do to survive or move away..or what life was like" says Charles Crane.

But with workshops like these, there could be more conversations and ultimately more understanding on their campus.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • EMPIRE ELVES Inteview

    EMPIRE ELVES Inteview

    Monday, November 20 2017 3:15 PM EST2017-11-20 20:15:27 GMT

    Each year The Empire Electric's Christmas Elves program helps distribute gifts to elderly customers who spend their holidays alone. In this KOAM Morning News interview, Michael Hayslip finds out how you can select a name and be a part of the tradition with a simple visit to the Empire lobby at 602 S. Joplin thru December 11th. 

    More >>

    Each year The Empire Electric's Christmas Elves program helps distribute gifts to elderly customers who spend their holidays alone. In this KOAM Morning News interview, Michael Hayslip finds out how you can select a name and be a part of the tradition with a simple visit to the Empire lobby at 602 S. Joplin thru December 11th. 

    More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-20-17

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-20-17

    Monday, November 20 2017 3:13 PM EST2017-11-20 20:13:22 GMT

    REP DAVIS HEADS TO WASHINGTON Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders.                Davis, who represents Webb City, will head to Washington D.C. November 29th.  Rep. Davis serves as Chairman of the Veterans Committee in the Missouri House of Representatives.  Some of the critical issues to be ...

    More >>

    REP DAVIS HEADS TO WASHINGTON Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders.                Davis, who represents Webb City, will head to Washington D.C. November 29th.  Rep. Davis serves as Chairman of the Veterans Committee in the Missouri House of Representatives.  Some of the critical issues to be ...

    More >>

  • Local State Representative Heading to White House to Talk Veterans Issues

    Local State Representative Heading to White House to Talk Veterans Issues

    Sunday, November 19 2017 10:19 PM EST2017-11-20 03:19:07 GMT

    A local state representative is heading to the white house. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis,  has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders. 

    More >>

    A local state representative is heading to the white house. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis,  has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.