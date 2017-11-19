Pitt State Students Experience "Culture Shock"

Pitt State Senior Lexi Odell explains some of her experiences as a bi-racial student.

"There's a Black Student Association, a Hispanics of Today. There's all these things where it's one race, but I'm not one race. And I cant pick one, because I was biologically designed to be more than one race" says Odell.

The Culture Shock workshop event was coordinated by Senior, Ryan Urban, to open up conversations about issues like these.

"Diversity comes down to something we all identify with, no matter where we are. Because we all fit into a category and sub category of that and so on and so forth. And it's really important to start noticing the diversity we live in" says Urban.

The Intercultural Communication instructor and keynote speaker further explains.

"Sometimes when we are faced with a culture that's different than us, we get anxious. One of the things we can do to over come that is to talk. Have a conversation. And see where somebody else is coming from and how we can relate to them" says Kristen Livingston.

There were other workshops on Native American culture and the obstacles faced by the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally stories about what one student's mother had to go through while she was moving to America from Vietnam.

"A lot of students now, or even millienials or the generation that's coming up, they're taking a lot of things for granted. They don't really know what happened back in the day or what people had to do to survive or move away..or what life was like" says Charles Crane.

But with workshops like these, there could be more conversations and ultimately more understanding on their campus.