White Buffalo Fun

The White Buffalo Program is classing up the holiday season. Sunday at the Pittsburg Public Library, they hosted an afternoon of poetry and prose. Featured guests included award-winning poets Adam Jameson, Melissa Fite Johnson, JT Knoll, and Al Ortolani. Singer/songwriter Don Viney also stopped by.

The day was all about celebrating written art.

"Authors are artists too and they paint with words, and that's just as important in this day and age, than anything else," said librarian Carol Robb.

The free event was an opportunity to buy some of the latest books from the featured presenters.