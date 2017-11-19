Local State Representative Heading to White House to Talk Veterans Issues

A local state representative is heading to the white house. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders. Davis who represents Webb City, will head to Washington, D.C., November 29th.

Davis serves as chairman of the veterans committee in the Missouri house of representatives. Some of the critical issues to be discussed include suicide risks, trauma, healthcare issues and homelessness that impact veterans. A press release follows.

Press Release From the Office of Representative Charlie Davis Chairman of the Veterans Committee District #162 For Immediate Release: Date 11/20/2017 CONTACT: Charlie Davis 573-751-7082(w) 417-825-1193(c)

Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, R-Webb City, has been invited to the White House to discuss veterans’ issues affecting our veterans in the state of Missouri and our country. The White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs (IGA) invited Representative Davis to a White House Veterans Affairs Conference with State & Local Leaders in Washington D.C. on November 29, 2017. “As chairman of the Veterans Committee in the Missouri House of Representatives, it is my honor to do whatever I can to ensure we live up to the commitment we made to our soldiers, sailors and airmen when they enlisted.” Davis said, “For me to be able to discuss veterans issues face to face with the President, the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, other Cabinet Secretary or Senior Staff is a privilege I take serious and I will make sure we are all on the same page when it comes to addressing the issues our heroes face on a daily basis. Some of the critical issues include suicide risk, trauma, healthcare issues and homelessness that impact our veterans.” Prior to the meeting at the White House, Representative Davis will be meeting with Missouri elected officials to discuss various topics ranging from proposed tax cuts and the negative effect the Affordable Care Act is having on his constituents and the vast majority of Missouri Citizens.