Local State Representative Heading to White House to Talk Veterans Issues

Each year The Empire Electric's Christmas Elves program helps distribute gifts to elderly customers who spend their holidays alone. In this KOAM Morning News interview, Michael Hayslip finds out how you can select a name and be a part of the tradition with a simple visit to the Empire lobby at 602 S. Joplin thru December 11th.More >>
REP DAVIS HEADS TO WASHINGTON Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders. Davis, who represents Webb City, will head to Washington D.C. November 29th. Rep. Davis serves as Chairman of the Veterans Committee in the Missouri House of Representatives. Some of the critical issues to be ...More >>
A local state representative is heading to the white house. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders.More >>
Webb City's Route 66 Event Center was the home of Sunday's Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair.More >>
The White Buffalo Program is classing up the holiday season.More >>
A local state representative is heading to the white house. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders.More >>
You don't want your Thanksgiving dinner to cause food borne illnesses so the Centers for Disease Control offers safety tips.More >>
The identity of the motorcyclist killed in a collision Friday has been released.More >>
The Jasper County auditor outlined the proposed budget for 2018 at a public hearing this morning. It’s a seventeen point nine million dollar budget that if approved would bring funding increases to the county clerk and the sheriff.More >>
The Pittsburg board of education will need to search for a new superintendent of schools. Destry Brown announced his retirement for the end of the school year at last night’s board meeting.More >>
A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life.More >>
Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells. Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.More >>
A Joplin toddler dies from injuries police believe were the result of child abuse.More >>
It's Veterans Day and hundreds came out to celebrate those who serve and have served our country this morning in Joplin. Today marked the 30th annual Joplin Veterans Day parade.More >>
How often do you check your phone? According to a study by the phone protection company Asurion, we do it an average of once every twelve minutes. But that connection can result in separation anxiety for some if they're disconnected.More >>
