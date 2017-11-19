Quantcast

Local State Representative Heading to White House to Talk Vetera - KOAM TV 7

Local State Representative Heading to White House to Talk Veterans Issues

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
WEBB CITY, MISSOURI -

A local state representative is heading to the white house. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis,  has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders. Davis who represents Webb City, will head to Washington, D.C., November 29th.
Davis serves as chairman of the veterans committee in the Missouri house of representatives.  Some of the critical issues to be discussed include suicide risks, trauma, healthcare issues and homelessness that impact veterans.  A press release follows. 

Press Release

From the Office of

Representative Charlie Davis

Chairman of the Veterans Committee

District #162

For Immediate Release:

Date 11/20/2017

              CONTACT:     Charlie Davis

573-751-7082(w)

417-825-1193(c)

                       

Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, R-Webb City, has been invited to the White House to discuss veterans’ issues affecting our veterans in the state of Missouri and our country.  The White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs (IGA) invited Representative Davis to a White House Veterans Affairs Conference with State & Local Leaders in Washington D.C. on November 29, 2017.  “As chairman of the Veterans Committee in the Missouri House of Representatives, it is my honor to do whatever I can to ensure we live up to the commitment we made to our soldiers, sailors and airmen when they enlisted.”  Davis said,   “For me to be able to discuss veterans issues face to face with the President, the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, other Cabinet Secretary or Senior Staff is a privilege I take serious and I will make sure we are all on the same page when it comes to addressing the issues our heroes face on a daily basis.  Some of the critical issues include suicide risk, trauma, healthcare issues and homelessness that impact our veterans.”  Prior to the meeting at the White House, Representative Davis will be meeting with Missouri elected officials to discuss various topics ranging from proposed tax cuts and the negative effect the Affordable Care Act is having on his constituents and the vast majority of Missouri Citizens. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • EMPIRE ELVES Inteview

    EMPIRE ELVES Inteview

    Monday, November 20 2017 3:15 PM EST2017-11-20 20:15:27 GMT

    Each year The Empire Electric's Christmas Elves program helps distribute gifts to elderly customers who spend their holidays alone. In this KOAM Morning News interview, Michael Hayslip finds out how you can select a name and be a part of the tradition with a simple visit to the Empire lobby at 602 S. Joplin thru December 11th. 

    More >>

    Each year The Empire Electric's Christmas Elves program helps distribute gifts to elderly customers who spend their holidays alone. In this KOAM Morning News interview, Michael Hayslip finds out how you can select a name and be a part of the tradition with a simple visit to the Empire lobby at 602 S. Joplin thru December 11th. 

    More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-20-17

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-20-17

    Monday, November 20 2017 3:13 PM EST2017-11-20 20:13:22 GMT

    REP DAVIS HEADS TO WASHINGTON Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders.                Davis, who represents Webb City, will head to Washington D.C. November 29th.  Rep. Davis serves as Chairman of the Veterans Committee in the Missouri House of Representatives.  Some of the critical issues to be ...

    More >>

    REP DAVIS HEADS TO WASHINGTON Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders.                Davis, who represents Webb City, will head to Washington D.C. November 29th.  Rep. Davis serves as Chairman of the Veterans Committee in the Missouri House of Representatives.  Some of the critical issues to be ...

    More >>

  • Local State Representative Heading to White House to Talk Veterans Issues

    Local State Representative Heading to White House to Talk Veterans Issues

    Sunday, November 19 2017 10:19 PM EST2017-11-20 03:19:07 GMT

    A local state representative is heading to the white house. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis,  has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders. 

    More >>

    A local state representative is heading to the white house. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis,  has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.