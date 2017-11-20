KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-20-17

REP DAVIS HEADS TO WASHINGTON

Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders. Davis, who represents Webb City, will head to Washington D.C. November 29th. Rep. Davis serves as Chairman of the Veterans Committee in the Missouri House of Representatives. Some of the critical issues to be discussed include suicide risks, trauma, and healthcare issues.

U.S. SENATOR MCCASKILL TOWN HALL

The Southwest Center in Webb City played host to Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill for a town hall meeting. Attendees were able to write down questions that Senator McCaskill would then answer. One of the more heated topics became renewable energy and its associated costs. Around 200 people came out for the meeting.

CHARLES MANSON DIES

Charles Manson, who ordered one of the nation's most notorious killing sprees has died. Manson was convicted of turning his cult followers into killers, ordering the murders of at least seven people in the summer of 1969. One of them was actress Sharon Tate. Manson died of natural causes. He was 83 years old.