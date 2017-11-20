Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-20-17 - KOAM TV 7

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-20-17

Updated:
  • REP DAVIS HEADS TO WASHINGTON

Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders.                Davis, who represents Webb City, will head to Washington D.C. November 29th.  Rep. Davis serves as Chairman of the Veterans Committee in the Missouri House of Representatives.  Some of the critical issues to be discussed include suicide risks, trauma, and healthcare issues.

  • U.S. SENATOR MCCASKILL TOWN HALL

The Southwest Center in Webb City played host to Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill for a town hall meeting.  Attendees were able to write down questions that Senator McCaskill would then answer.  One of the more heated topics became renewable energy and its associated costs.  Around 200 people came out for the meeting.

  • CHARLES MANSON DIES

Charles Manson, who ordered one of the nation's most notorious killing sprees has died.  Manson was convicted of turning his cult followers into killers, ordering the murders of at least seven people in the summer of 1969.  One of them was actress Sharon Tate.  Manson died of natural causes.  He was 83 years old.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • McDonald County Jail Construction Taking Longer Than Expected

    McDonald County Jail Construction Taking Longer Than Expected

    Monday, November 20 2017 7:42 PM EST2017-11-21 00:42:50 GMT
    Commissioners gave me tour the new part of the jail that's budget has been in the works for around eight years now. "It was actually started by a commissioner before I ever arrived in McDonald County. He had the idea of setting some funds aside for this" says McDonald County Commissioner John Bunch.   Bunch describes the funding for the project as 'in house' funded. "We ask all the office holders in the county to try to restrain themselves from any r...More >>
    Commissioners gave me tour the new part of the jail that's budget has been in the works for around eight years now. "It was actually started by a commissioner before I ever arrived in McDonald County. He had the idea of setting some funds aside for this" says McDonald County Commissioner John Bunch.   Bunch describes the funding for the project as 'in house' funded. "We ask all the office holders in the county to try to restrain themselves from any r...More >>

  • MO 2018 Minimum Wage Set

    Monday, November 20 2017 8:15 PM EST2017-11-21 01:15:53 GMT

    The minimum wage rate will be $7.85 next year. The Missouri Department of Labor today (11/20/2017) announced that the wage rate for 2018 has been set. It will take effect January 1st. According to the Department of Labor, all businesses will be required to pay at minimum, the $7.85 hourly rate, except retail and service businesses whose annual gross sales are less than $500,000. They say according to Missouri law, the minimum wage rate is calculated once a year and can increase or d...

    More >>

    The minimum wage rate will be $7.85 next year. The Missouri Department of Labor today (11/20/2017) announced that the wage rate for 2018 has been set. It will take effect January 1st. According to the Department of Labor, all businesses will be required to pay at minimum, the $7.85 hourly rate, except retail and service businesses whose annual gross sales are less than $500,000. They say according to Missouri law, the minimum wage rate is calculated once a year and can increase or d...

    More >>

  • Missouri Statewide Numbers Show Opioid Overdose Deaths Could Exceed Traffic Fatalities; Local Officials Expect Situation to Worsen

    Missouri Statewide Numbers Show Opioid Overdose Deaths Could Exceed Traffic Fatalities; Local Officials Expect Situation to Worsen

    Monday, November 20 2017 7:11 PM EST2017-11-21 00:11:18 GMT

    Local coroners and emergency responders say they believe the opioid epidemic is making its way from the Springfield area to extreme Southwest Missouri.  

    More >>

    Local coroners and emergency responders say they believe the opioid epidemic is making its way from the Springfield area to extreme Southwest Missouri.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.