EMPIRE ELVES Interview - KOAM TV 7

EMPIRE ELVES Interview

Updated:
Joplin, MO -

Each year The Empire Electric's Christmas Elves program helps distribute gifts to elderly customers who spend their holidays alone. In this KOAM Morning News interview, Michael Hayslip finds out how you can select a name and be a part of the tradition with a simple visit to the Empire lobby at 602 S. Joplin thru December 11th. 

Press Release:

Since 1987 employees and customers of The Empire District Electric Company have provided holiday cheer to their elderly neighbors through the Christmas Elves program. Over the years, thousands of gifts have been distributed to elderly customers who live alone without family members to celebrate the holiday. This year is no different, as nearly 200 elderly friends and neighbors will rely upon a generous Christmas Elf to deliver a little ho-ho-ho into their holiday.

To become a Christmas Elf, simply visit the Joplin office beginning Monday, November 20, select the name and wish list of an elderly neighbor, fill all or part of their list, and return the wrapped gifts to the Joplin Office by Monday, December 11. The gifts will be delivered to recipients before Christmas.

Wish lists are often quite simple, including items such as gloves, socks and slippers, blankets, stationery and stamps, pet food and supplies, and non-perishable food items. Elves are asked to limit the size and weight of boxes – large or heavy boxes can be difficult for both volunteers and recipients to handle.

Those who may not have the time to do the shopping, but wish to help elderly and/or disabled residents in Empire’s service area, can choose instead to make a monetary donation to Project Help. This program provides assistance to meet emergency energy-related expenses. Donations can be made at the Empire office or by completing the form found on Empire’s website and including it with your bill payment.

    •   
