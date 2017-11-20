Baxter Springs Lions Club Craft Fair & Frito Pie Takeout - December 2nd

Annual Baxter Springs Lions Club
Craft Fair & Frito Pie Take-Out
100% Handcrafted Event
December 2nd
14th & Park
11-2 PM
Pittsburg State University has finalized plans for the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the PSU Veterans Memorial, to be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10. The event is presented as a civics lesson for local sixth graders and is open to the public. Cadet Savannah Mitchell from the PSU Department of Military Science will offer a welcome and recognition of veterans and their families. She also will explain the tradition of taps, which this year will be played by Henry Zimmermann, a PSU music e...More >>
Pittsburg State University has finalized plans for the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the PSU Veterans Memorial, to be held at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10. The event is presented as a civics lesson for local sixth graders and is open to the public. Cadet Savannah Mitchell from the PSU Department of Military Science will offer a welcome and recognition of veterans and their families. She also will explain the tradition of taps, which this year will be played by Henry Zimmermann, a PSU music e...More >>