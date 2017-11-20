Quantcast

PSU Campus musical offerings to ring in the holiday season for c - KOAM TV 7

PSU Campus musical offerings to ring in the holiday season for community

Updated:
gus.JPG gus.JPG
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

From Tuba Grams to The Nutcracker, musical offerings planned over the next few weeks will add a holiday spirit to the campus and community. 

"Music contributes in such a special way to our enjoyment and appreciation of the holiday season," said Susan Marchant, chair of the PSU Music Department. "Whether we focus on peace, hope, joy, festivity, or simply the beauty of wintertime, there are musical expressions to enhance everything that we experience at this time of year." 

"We are very fortunate to have an abundance of holiday offerings available to both the campus and the community, and I hope that our audiences will enjoy attending them as much as we've enjoyed preparing them." 

Tuba Grams 

Pre-orders are under way now for the gift of music sent via Tuba Grams. As a fundraiser by the students of the PSU Tuba Studio in support of their regional tuba conference in the Spring, Tuba Grams consist of a solo tuba or tuba ensemble performing a Christmas or holiday song of the gift-giver's choice for someone (or a group) on the campus or around the town at residences, schools, and businesses. 

Tuba Grams will be performed between Nov. 28 and Dec. 15. Orders may be placed by calling Allen Parrish at 850-630-7505. Prices are $7 per solo on campus or $12 off campus, or $20 for an ensemble on campus or $25 off campus.  

Holiday Extravaganza 

The Southeast Kansas Symphony will perform its annual Holiday Extravaganza, a musical gift to the community, on Dec. 1 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer St.  

Directed by music professor Raul Munguia, it will include some of the most beloved holiday and sacred works performed by an array of local talent, as well as guest artists and ensembles including the J3 Band and mezzo-soprano Lisa Gerstenkorn.  

"This is our gift to the community to help put them in the mood for the holidays, and it is free and open to everyone," Munguia said. 

Great Russian Nutcracker 

The Moscow Ballet returns to the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts on Dec. 5 to perform the Great Russian Nutcracker from 7 to 9 p.m. as part of its 25th anniversary tour of North America.  

This version is the original, direct from Russia, with larger-than-life props, a 60-foot growing Christmas tree, a Dove of Peace with a 20-foot wingspan, and lavish Russian-made costumes and sets. 

Tickets range from $30 to $70 and may be purchased at www.nutcracker.com. 

PSU Wind Ensemble 

The PSU Wind Ensemble also will give a musical gift to the community in the form of a Dec. 3 concert, to be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. It's the ensemble's final concert of the semester. Directed by music professor Andrew D. Chybowski, it is free and open to the public. 

The program, entitled "Shared Dreams," focuses on music inspired by the dreams and lives of the composers represented. 

Holly Jolly Tubas 

Now an annual event, the Holly Jolly Tubas, directed by music professor Doug Whitten, will perform from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. Their program will include many familiar holiday tunes and the audience is invited to sing along. 

Timmons Music Concert 

The Timmons Music Concert will be held on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 at the historic Timmons Chapel, 409 E. Ford, just as it has been for most of the past half-century. 

It will begin both nights at 7:30 p.m. and be done by about 8:45 p.m. David Hurley, professor of music history and oboe at PSU, directs the concerts.  

From their inception, the free holiday concerts have been a showcase for Timmons Chapel, a Gothic-style, all-faiths chapel completed in 1966 as a gift to the university from longtime benefactor Beth Spiva Timmons. The concerts began in 1968 and for many years, Timmons personally provided the greens and supervised the simple holiday decorations. 

The music is performed by students, faculty and members of the community. Seating is limited in the small chapel. 

Holiday luncheon 

Music will be a highlight of the annual PSU Holiday Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the Overman Student Center Ballroom. It is open to students, staff, faculty, retired personnel, and the community at a cost of $7 per person.  

The holiday entertainment will be provided by the Pittsburg State University Choir. Call 620-235-4995 or order tickets online at https://gorilladining.sodexomyway.com/shop/p/26478 
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • McDonald County Jail Construction Taking Longer Than Expected

    McDonald County Jail Construction Taking Longer Than Expected

    Monday, November 20 2017 7:42 PM EST2017-11-21 00:42:50 GMT
    Commissioners gave me tour the new part of the jail that's budget has been in the works for around eight years now. "It was actually started by a commissioner before I ever arrived in McDonald County. He had the idea of setting some funds aside for this" says McDonald County Commissioner John Bunch.   Bunch describes the funding for the project as 'in house' funded. "We ask all the office holders in the county to try to restrain themselves from any r...More >>
    Commissioners gave me tour the new part of the jail that's budget has been in the works for around eight years now. "It was actually started by a commissioner before I ever arrived in McDonald County. He had the idea of setting some funds aside for this" says McDonald County Commissioner John Bunch.   Bunch describes the funding for the project as 'in house' funded. "We ask all the office holders in the county to try to restrain themselves from any r...More >>

  • MO 2018 Minimum Wage Set

    Monday, November 20 2017 8:15 PM EST2017-11-21 01:15:53 GMT

    The minimum wage rate will be $7.85 next year. The Missouri Department of Labor today (11/20/2017) announced that the wage rate for 2018 has been set. It will take effect January 1st. According to the Department of Labor, all businesses will be required to pay at minimum, the $7.85 hourly rate, except retail and service businesses whose annual gross sales are less than $500,000. They say according to Missouri law, the minimum wage rate is calculated once a year and can increase or d...

    More >>

    The minimum wage rate will be $7.85 next year. The Missouri Department of Labor today (11/20/2017) announced that the wage rate for 2018 has been set. It will take effect January 1st. According to the Department of Labor, all businesses will be required to pay at minimum, the $7.85 hourly rate, except retail and service businesses whose annual gross sales are less than $500,000. They say according to Missouri law, the minimum wage rate is calculated once a year and can increase or d...

    More >>

  • Missouri Statewide Numbers Show Opioid Overdose Deaths Could Exceed Traffic Fatalities; Local Officials Expect Situation to Worsen

    Missouri Statewide Numbers Show Opioid Overdose Deaths Could Exceed Traffic Fatalities; Local Officials Expect Situation to Worsen

    Monday, November 20 2017 7:11 PM EST2017-11-21 00:11:18 GMT

    Local coroners and emergency responders say they believe the opioid epidemic is making its way from the Springfield area to extreme Southwest Missouri.  

    More >>

    Local coroners and emergency responders say they believe the opioid epidemic is making its way from the Springfield area to extreme Southwest Missouri.  

    More >>
    •   

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • Wildcat Glades Community Forum - November 28th

    Wildcat Glades Community Forum - November 28th

    Monday, November 20 2017 5:58 PM EST2017-11-20 22:58:45 GMT
    The National Audubon Society has pulled their funding and support for Wildcat Glades Nature Center. At this point in time, we do not know what will happen to the Center or the services and educational programs that they provide. There is a group of local concerned citizens (including me) who are working to find ways to help the Nature Center continue on. One of the things we have done is create an online petition showing support for the Center and the programs it provides. The link f...More >>
    The National Audubon Society has pulled their funding and support for Wildcat Glades Nature Center. At this point in time, we do not know what will happen to the Center or the services and educational programs that they provide. There is a group of local concerned citizens (including me) who are working to find ways to help the Nature Center continue on. One of the things we have done is create an online petition showing support for the Center and the programs it provides. The link f...More >>

  • Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre 's "One Christmas Night" - Nov. 30th, Dec 1-3, and Dec. 7-10

    Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre 's "One Christmas Night" - Nov. 30th, Dec 1-3, and Dec. 7-10

    Monday, November 20 2017 5:51 PM EST2017-11-20 22:51:04 GMT
    Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre is proud to announce our upcoming production of One Christmas Night, a family comedy by John Trent, and produced by special arrangements with Stageplays.com.  There will be eight performances, with the show opening on Thursday, Nov. 30 and continuing Dec. 1 - 3 and Dec. 7 - 10. One Christmas Night is a delightful story about burnt toast, a big storm, a crazy old neighbor lady, and a bear in the kitchen – all of which make this is a Christ...More >>
    Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre is proud to announce our upcoming production of One Christmas Night, a family comedy by John Trent, and produced by special arrangements with Stageplays.com.  There will be eight performances, with the show opening on Thursday, Nov. 30 and continuing Dec. 1 - 3 and Dec. 7 - 10. One Christmas Night is a delightful story about burnt toast, a big storm, a crazy old neighbor lady, and a bear in the kitchen – all of which make this is a Christ...More >>

  • Pittsburg Youth Chorale brings holiday cheer through music

    Pittsburg Youth Chorale brings holiday cheer through music

    Monday, November 20 2017 4:01 PM EST2017-11-20 21:01:47 GMT
    Pittsburg Youth Chorale will be serenading community members in many venues this holiday season. They kick things off with caroling at Root Coffeehouse (802 N Broadway) immediately following the 38th Annual Christmas Parade on Monday, November 27th. Monday, December 11th at 6PM, Pittsburg Youth Chorale will be singing at the Mt. Carmel Remember Me Tree Ceremony. Saturday, December 2nd at 9AM, performers will carol at Via Christi Village (1502 E Centennial), at 9:30AM at Medicalodges...More >>
    Pittsburg Youth Chorale will be serenading community members in many venues this holiday season. They kick things off with caroling at Root Coffeehouse (802 N Broadway) immediately following the 38th Annual Christmas Parade on Monday, November 27th. Monday, December 11th at 6PM, Pittsburg Youth Chorale will be singing at the Mt. Carmel Remember Me Tree Ceremony. Saturday, December 2nd at 9AM, performers will carol at Via Christi Village (1502 E Centennial), at 9:30AM at Medicalodges...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.