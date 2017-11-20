PSU Campus musical offerings to ring in the holiday season for community

From Tuba Grams to The Nutcracker, musical offerings planned over the next few weeks will add a holiday spirit to the campus and community.

"Music contributes in such a special way to our enjoyment and appreciation of the holiday season," said Susan Marchant, chair of the PSU Music Department. "Whether we focus on peace, hope, joy, festivity, or simply the beauty of wintertime, there are musical expressions to enhance everything that we experience at this time of year."

"We are very fortunate to have an abundance of holiday offerings available to both the campus and the community, and I hope that our audiences will enjoy attending them as much as we've enjoyed preparing them."

Tuba Grams

Pre-orders are under way now for the gift of music sent via Tuba Grams. As a fundraiser by the students of the PSU Tuba Studio in support of their regional tuba conference in the Spring, Tuba Grams consist of a solo tuba or tuba ensemble performing a Christmas or holiday song of the gift-giver's choice for someone (or a group) on the campus or around the town at residences, schools, and businesses.

Tuba Grams will be performed between Nov. 28 and Dec. 15. Orders may be placed by calling Allen Parrish at 850-630-7505. Prices are $7 per solo on campus or $12 off campus, or $20 for an ensemble on campus or $25 off campus.

Holiday Extravaganza

The Southeast Kansas Symphony will perform its annual Holiday Extravaganza, a musical gift to the community, on Dec. 1 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts, 1711 S. Homer St.

Directed by music professor Raul Munguia, it will include some of the most beloved holiday and sacred works performed by an array of local talent, as well as guest artists and ensembles including the J3 Band and mezzo-soprano Lisa Gerstenkorn.

"This is our gift to the community to help put them in the mood for the holidays, and it is free and open to everyone," Munguia said.

Great Russian Nutcracker

The Moscow Ballet returns to the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts on Dec. 5 to perform the Great Russian Nutcracker from 7 to 9 p.m. as part of its 25th anniversary tour of North America.

This version is the original, direct from Russia, with larger-than-life props, a 60-foot growing Christmas tree, a Dove of Peace with a 20-foot wingspan, and lavish Russian-made costumes and sets.

Tickets range from $30 to $70 and may be purchased at www.nutcracker.com.

PSU Wind Ensemble

The PSU Wind Ensemble also will give a musical gift to the community in the form of a Dec. 3 concert, to be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. It's the ensemble's final concert of the semester. Directed by music professor Andrew D. Chybowski, it is free and open to the public.

The program, entitled "Shared Dreams," focuses on music inspired by the dreams and lives of the composers represented.

Holly Jolly Tubas

Now an annual event, the Holly Jolly Tubas, directed by music professor Doug Whitten, will perform from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. Their program will include many familiar holiday tunes and the audience is invited to sing along.

Timmons Music Concert

The Timmons Music Concert will be held on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 at the historic Timmons Chapel, 409 E. Ford, just as it has been for most of the past half-century.

It will begin both nights at 7:30 p.m. and be done by about 8:45 p.m. David Hurley, professor of music history and oboe at PSU, directs the concerts.

From their inception, the free holiday concerts have been a showcase for Timmons Chapel, a Gothic-style, all-faiths chapel completed in 1966 as a gift to the university from longtime benefactor Beth Spiva Timmons. The concerts began in 1968 and for many years, Timmons personally provided the greens and supervised the simple holiday decorations.

The music is performed by students, faculty and members of the community. Seating is limited in the small chapel.

Holiday luncheon

Music will be a highlight of the annual PSU Holiday Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the Overman Student Center Ballroom. It is open to students, staff, faculty, retired personnel, and the community at a cost of $7 per person.

The holiday entertainment will be provided by the Pittsburg State University Choir. Call 620-235-4995 or order tickets online at https://gorilladining.sodexomyway.com/shop/p/26478

