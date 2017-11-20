Quantcast

Pittsburg Youth Chorale brings holiday cheer through music

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Pittsburg Youth Chorale will be serenading community members in many venues this holiday season. They kick things off with caroling at Root Coffeehouse (802 N Broadway) immediately following the 38th Annual Christmas Parade on Monday, November 27th.

Monday, December 11th at 6PM, Pittsburg Youth Chorale will be singing at the Mt. Carmel Remember Me Tree Ceremony.

Saturday, December 2nd at 9AM, performers will carol at Via Christi Village (1502 E Centennial), at 9:30AM at Medicalodges (2520 S Rouse), and at 10AM Pittsburg Health and Rehabilitation (1005 Centennial). Following, Pittsburg Youth Chorale will sing at the Kiwanis Pancake Feed from 11AM-11:30AM at Memorial Auditorium and Convention Center (503 N Pine).

Performers will wrap up their holiday performances with a free concert at Memorial Auditorium and Convention Center (503 N Pine) on Saturday, December 16th at 10AM. Selections will include traditional holiday standards like “Sleigh Ride” and “Silent Night,” and some newer favorites such as “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Mele Kalikimaka.” Pittsburg Youth Chorale prides itself on preparing music from past Southeast Kansas District Elementary Choir as well as pieces from Kansas All-State Elementary Choir.

Pittsburg Parks and Recreation’s Pittsburg Youth Chorale is under the direction of MJ Harper and accompanied by Carol Anne Smock. The purpose of this vocal ensemble is to further growth of vocal abilities, musical knowledge, and choral repertoire. Enrollment will soon be open for the spring semester, open to 4th-6th grade ladies and gentlemen. Participants do NOT need to be enrolled in USD 250 to participate. 

Rehearsals are Saturdays from 9AM-10AM at Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium and Convention Center at 503 N. Pine in Pittsburg, KS. There is a fee of $60 per session (January-May). To participate in this ensemble, please call Jenna Spencer at 620-231-7827 or email jenna.spencer@pittks.org .

    McDonald County Jail Construction Taking Longer Than Expected

    Commissioners gave me tour the new part of the jail that's budget has been in the works for around eight years now. "It was actually started by a commissioner before I ever arrived in McDonald County. He had the idea of setting some funds aside for this" says McDonald County Commissioner John Bunch.   Bunch describes the funding for the project as 'in house' funded. "We ask all the office holders in the county to try to restrain themselves from any r...
    The minimum wage rate will be $7.85 next year. The Missouri Department of Labor today (11/20/2017) announced that the wage rate for 2018 has been set. It will take effect January 1st. According to the Department of Labor, all businesses will be required to pay at minimum, the $7.85 hourly rate, except retail and service businesses whose annual gross sales are less than $500,000. They say according to Missouri law, the minimum wage rate is calculated once a year and can increase or d...

    MO 2018 Minimum Wage Set

    Missouri Statewide Numbers Show Opioid Overdose Deaths Could Exceed Traffic Fatalities; Local Officials Expect Situation to Worsen

    Local coroners and emergency responders say they believe the opioid epidemic is making its way from the Springfield area to extreme Southwest Missouri.  

    Missouri Statewide Numbers Show Opioid Overdose Deaths Could Exceed Traffic Fatalities; Local Officials Expect Situation to Worsen  

    Wildcat Glades Community Forum - November 28th

    The National Audubon Society has pulled their funding and support for Wildcat Glades Nature Center. At this point in time, we do not know what will happen to the Center or the services and educational programs that they provide. There is a group of local concerned citizens (including me) who are working to find ways to help the Nature Center continue on. One of the things we have done is create an online petition showing support for the Center and the programs it provides. The link f...
    Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre 's "One Christmas Night" - Nov. 30th, Dec 1-3, and Dec. 7-10

    Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre is proud to announce our upcoming production of One Christmas Night, a family comedy by John Trent, and produced by special arrangements with Stageplays.com.  There will be eight performances, with the show opening on Thursday, Nov. 30 and continuing Dec. 1 - 3 and Dec. 7 - 10. One Christmas Night is a delightful story about burnt toast, a big storm, a crazy old neighbor lady, and a bear in the kitchen – all of which make this is a Christ...
    Pittsburg Youth Chorale brings holiday cheer through music

