Pittsburg Youth Chorale brings holiday cheer through music

Pittsburg Youth Chorale will be serenading community members in many venues this holiday season. They kick things off with caroling at Root Coffeehouse (802 N Broadway) immediately following the 38th Annual Christmas Parade on Monday, November 27th.

Monday, December 11th at 6PM, Pittsburg Youth Chorale will be singing at the Mt. Carmel Remember Me Tree Ceremony.

Saturday, December 2nd at 9AM, performers will carol at Via Christi Village (1502 E Centennial), at 9:30AM at Medicalodges (2520 S Rouse), and at 10AM Pittsburg Health and Rehabilitation (1005 Centennial). Following, Pittsburg Youth Chorale will sing at the Kiwanis Pancake Feed from 11AM-11:30AM at Memorial Auditorium and Convention Center (503 N Pine).

Performers will wrap up their holiday performances with a free concert at Memorial Auditorium and Convention Center (503 N Pine) on Saturday, December 16th at 10AM. Selections will include traditional holiday standards like “Sleigh Ride” and “Silent Night,” and some newer favorites such as “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Mele Kalikimaka.” Pittsburg Youth Chorale prides itself on preparing music from past Southeast Kansas District Elementary Choir as well as pieces from Kansas All-State Elementary Choir.

Pittsburg Parks and Recreation’s Pittsburg Youth Chorale is under the direction of MJ Harper and accompanied by Carol Anne Smock. The purpose of this vocal ensemble is to further growth of vocal abilities, musical knowledge, and choral repertoire. Enrollment will soon be open for the spring semester, open to 4th-6th grade ladies and gentlemen. Participants do NOT need to be enrolled in USD 250 to participate.

Rehearsals are Saturdays from 9AM-10AM at Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium and Convention Center at 503 N. Pine in Pittsburg, KS. There is a fee of $60 per session (January-May). To participate in this ensemble, please call Jenna Spencer at 620-231-7827 or email jenna.spencer@pittks.org .

