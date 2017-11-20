Crowder Fieldhouse Project Achieves $100K Match

RELEASE FROM CROWDER ATHLETICS:

Neosho, MO – The Crowder College Foundation reached another milestone on the Freeman Roughrider Fieldhouse project as the $100,000 match has been achieved.

“We were given an anonymous donation of $100,000 if we could match it. Area community members and businesses stepped up with the student body, faculty, and staff topping it off this week to earn the match.” stated Cindy Branscum, Director of Development.

The project is unique in the fact that is it a 100% privately funded construction. Currently, the Foundation has raised $1.325M towards the construction, which is approximately 95% of the original goal. The Foundation hopes to go beyond the $1.4M goal as construction costs have increased and additional funds will be needed to complete the project. Plans are moving forward with pre-construction efforts.

The Crowder College Foundation, Inc., established in 1965, is a not for profit, 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt organization. The Foundation has a history of service to the institution through the creation of private funding vehicles that have enriched every facet of Crowder.