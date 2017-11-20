Settlement Reached in Nicodemus Lawsuit

A settlement is reached in the lawsuit filed by the family of a Joplin student who was killed when a basketball goal fell on him.

Spencer Nicodemus was a senior at Joplin High School when the basketball goal fell on him at Irving Elementary School on March 2, 2017. Nicodemus and another student were at the elementary school that morning mentoring younger students.

In August 2017, his parents filed a wrongful death suit against companies involved in the construction, sale and installation of that goal.

A judge today approved the terms of an agreement in that case -- for an undisclosed amount.

The Joplin School District was never named in that suit. We have reached out to all parties involved for comment.

Here is a statement from Sapp Design Associates Architects PC attorney Bill Thomas:

"On behalf on Sapp Design Associates Architects PC, organization offers their deepest condolences to the Nicodemus family and Joplin community as a whole.

The fact that the matter has been resolved is in the best of everyone's interest."

