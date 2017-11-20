Quantcast

Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre 's "One Christmas Night" - Nov. 30th, Dec 1-3, and Dec. 7-10

CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre is proud to announce our upcoming production of One Christmas Night, a family comedy by John Trent, and produced by special arrangements with Stageplays.com.  There will be eight performances, with the show opening on Thursday, Nov. 30 and continuing Dec. 1 - 3 and Dec. 7 - 10.

One Christmas Night is a delightful story about burnt toast, a big storm, a crazy old neighbor lady, and a bear in the kitchen – all of which make this is a Christmas that Robert and his family won’t soon forget.  It’s been a long time since he’s been back home to be with his widowed mother for the holidays, and painful memories of one Christmas night years ago continue to haunt Robert.  Despite this, the family makes the trip and things get humorously chaotic from the moment the family arrives and encounter the eccentric (and crazy) old neighbor lady, an untimely thunderstorm, a mysterious old man who shows up at odd times, and a bear – yes, a bear – that wanders into the kitchen.

An inspiring comedy, One Christmas Night is a magical tale of love and forgiveness, and a lesson that true love can heal a broken heart and keep us warm throughout the year. 

Directed by Doug Dickey, with Betsy Fleischaker as assistant director, the production will feature veteran performers Linda Bailey, Judy Boyd, Drew Girouard, and Pete Schlau, along with Stone’s Throw newcomers Tabitha Taylor, Elizabeth Turner, and Caleb Martin.

The dinner menu includes spinach salad, turkey filet mignon with cranberry sauce, macaroni & cheese, green beans, dinner roll, and for dessert, red velvet cake.  If you have food allergies or special dietary needs, please let us know when you make your reservation so that we may accommodate you.

Reservations are required and may be made by calling 417-358-9665. For more information, visit our website at www.stonesthrowdinnertheatre.com  or check out our Facebook page.

Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre is a stone’s throw west of Carthage at 2466 Old 66 Boulevard (old Route 66 west of the golf course).

