Wildcat Glades Community Forum - November 28th

The National Audubon Society has pulled their funding and support for Wildcat Glades Nature Center. At this point in time, we do not know what will happen to the Center or the services and educational programs that they provide. There is a group of local concerned citizens (including me) who are working to find ways to help the Nature Center continue on.

One of the things we have done is create an online petition showing support for the Center and the programs it provides. The link for the petition is https://ipetitions.com/petition/rescuewildcat if you are interested in signing it and sharing with others.

There will also be a Community Forum on Tuesday, November 28th from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Joplin Public Library. Everyone is invited to come out and help brainstorm ideas that will allow the Nature Center to continue to service the community. Ideas generated here will be used to create a proposal to MO Dept. of Conservation regarding future use of the Center. You can find out more information about the Community Forum here: https://www.facebook.com/events/542801096064619/