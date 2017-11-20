MO 2018 Minimum Wage Set

The minimum wage rate will be $7.85 next year. The Missouri Department of Labor today (11/20/2017) announced that the wage rate for 2018 has been set. It will take effect January 1st.

The state minimum wage for 2017 is $7.70/hr.

According to the Department of Labor, all businesses will be required to pay at minimum, the $7.85 hourly rate, except retail and service businesses whose annual gross sales are less than $500,000.

They say according to Missouri law, the minimum wage rate is calculated once a year and can increase or decrease based on the cost of living. The state's minimum wage rate can't be lower than the federal minimum wage rate.

Compensation for tipped employees must also total at least $7.85 per hour. Employers are required to pay tipped employees at least 50 percent of the minimum wage, or the amount necessary to bring the employee's total compensation to a minimum of $7.85 per hour.

http://labor.mo.gov/DLS/MinimumWage