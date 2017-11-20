McDonald County Jail Construction Taking Longer Than Expected

Commissioners gave me tour the new part of the jail that's budget has been in the works for around eight years now.

"It was actually started by a commissioner before I ever arrived in McDonald County. He had the idea of setting some funds aside for this" says McDonald County Commissioner John Bunch.

Bunch describes the funding for the project as 'in house' funded.

"We ask all the office holders in the county to try to restrain themselves from any raises or expenditures that were unnecessary. Try to tighten their budget as tight as they could"

There has been some unexpected issues that has caused the jail construction and remodeling time to take longer than expected.

"We got into some of the older part of the building and we realized that some of the stuff was way outdated. And we had to update. So what we decided to do is go in and update all of the technology that we could" says Commissioner Keith Lindquist.

The technology will be the same in the old wing as the new wing of the facility.

The new part of the jail holds 32 additional inmates. Which almost doubles the amount of people allowed to be in the jail.

"I hope the taxpayers understand that this has not been an easy project. We ran into a lot of things that we had no other recourse than to continue on" says Bunch.

He ensures that there has been no penalty for the construction taking longer than expected because of the nature of the project.

"If it had totally been a new construction project, we would have had a penalty deadline and a penalty date after that. But because of the addition that we were remodeling, we didn't know exactly what we were getting into" says Bunch.

The project was initially scheduled to be finished by August.

The hope is to move inmates into the new pods in a couple of weeks.

