Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 11/20/2017 - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 11/20/2017

Joplin Police Department Incident Spotlight - posted 11/20/2017

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Yesterday evening at 7:14pm one of our officers tried to stop a vehicle at 4th and McKinley. The vehicle, a Ford Tempo, was driving with no headlights and didn't use a turn signal. The officer thought the driver might be impaired. The vehicle also matched the description of a suspect vehicle in a robbery that had been reported to us. The vehicle refused to stop and began driving at high rates of speed, all over the road. Officers pursued the vehicle west to Schifferdecker, North to Belle Center, West to State Line, and then North on State Line. The driver turned around and went back south on State Line before turning around and going back North on State Line again. He eventually came back east on Belle Center and at Scotch Pine Lane he jumped out and ran on foot. A K9 had joined in the pursuit. When the driver ran, the dog was released and apprehended the driver as he ran into a dark field. The 35 year old Joplin man was taken into custody for felony resisting arrest, driving while revoked, improper plates, careless driving and a slew of other traffic violations.

