Zombie Shootout honorees - courtesy of the Jasper County Sheriff's Office

On Halloween we had our first ever Zombie Shootout. To make that event happen we had to have people willing to play the Zombies. Those volunteers got shot with air soft pellets for over 5 hours. They wore protective clothing, but it still looked like they had gotten stung by a swarm of bees from the pellets.

We wanted to do something to show them how much we appreciated their efforts. We presented each of them with a Jasper County Sheriff's Office challenge coin, and a certificate of appreciate for their "Extreme Zombie Like Actions".

If they wouldn't have been able to donate their time, we wouldn't have been able to make it happen.

Thank you again to:

Darren Porter

Jake Hillsman

Reid Davis

Jack Brown

Tyler Putney

Chase Fowler

Bridger Denefrio

Fernanda Castro Hidalgo

Garritt Pearish