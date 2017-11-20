Quantcast

Online Study Says Online Dating In Missouri Is Dangerous

     If you live in the State of Missouri and use an online dating site...congratulations on your middle name being "danger".
     According to recent study...the Show-me State is the most dangerous state in America for online dating.

Imagine you meet the perfect person online, setup a date, go out, and a couple of weeks later, you've opened up credit cards in other states, or worse, have contracted an STD.
According to "backgroundchecks.org", Missouri is the worst state in the nation for *both* of those things to happen from online dating.
The study takes numbers from government reports -- and looks at how it could affect those who date online.
On a scale from 1 to 50 -- where 1 is the best and 50 is the worst -- there, Missouri is 50.
Would that surprise you?

MSSU Freshman Sarah Tatum says "Yes...because I come from California, so, I would feel like California would be higher because there's more people and there's more things do to, and I feel that here it's really quiet and laid back so that really surprises me."
We took the study and hit the streets to find out what people do to keep themselves safe.  Advice from MSSU Sophomore Daniel Chavez "What I usually do and what I've seen a lot of my friends do, they'll make sure that they know who they're talking to."
As for Sarah Tatum, she says she avoids dating sites altogether...
Tatum: "A lot of people...try to hide themselves online, and I feel like it's very common to like, set yourself up, and then you don't know who you're talking to, you don't know, and it's an easy way to portray yourself to be something you're not, so personally, I don't believe in it, I don't trust people when they come at me and I don't know them."
Identity theft was the *leading* reason Missouri was ranked so bad, so, here's a piece of advice to avoid getting scammed, anytime...
Charlie Davis, owner of the Software Center "One of the things that we tell all of our customers is to make sure that you don't click on emails that are coming from people that they don't know, if there's an email from somebody you don't know don't open it just delete it, you might inadvertently delete something that you might want, but better safe than sorry."
     Oklahoma is ranked 36th.
     Kansas...24th.
Full link to the report:  backgroundchecks.org/the-most-dangerous-states-for-online-dating.html

