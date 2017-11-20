Online Study Says Online Dating In Missouri Is Dangerous

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter
Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
If you live in the State of Missouri and use an online dating site...congratulations on your middle name being "danger". According to recent study...the Show-me State is the most dangerous state in America for online dating.More >>
If you live in the State of Missouri and use an online dating site...congratulations on your middle name being "danger". According to recent study...the Show-me State is the most dangerous state in America for online dating.More >>
From national debt to energy cost...A US Senator talks politics in Webb City. The Southwest Center in Webb City played host to Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill for a town hall meeting. A number of topics were discussed -- and attendees were able to write down questions that Senator McCaskill would answer. One of the more heated topics became renewable energy and its associated costs.More >>
From national debt to energy cost...A US Senator talks politics in Webb City. The Southwest Center in Webb City played host to Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill for a town hall meeting. A number of topics were discussed -- and attendees were able to write down questions that Senator McCaskill would answer. One of the more heated topics became renewable energy and its associated costs.More >>
In Webb City this morning more than 100 people took home a turkey after sharing in a prayer service...the Webb City Church of the Nazarene is making a tradition of the event to help feed families with food and with spirit.More >>
In Webb City this morning more than 100 people took home a turkey after sharing in a prayer service...the Webb City Church of the Nazarene is making a tradition of the event to help feed families with food and with spirit.More >>
Discussions continued this evening on the future of the bicycle paths and pedestrian trails planned for the Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction areas.More >>
Discussions continued this evening on the future of the bicycle paths and pedestrian trails planned for the Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction areas.More >>
The City of Diamond, Missouri, its Chief of Police, and a former police officer are all subjects of a lawsuit that's been filed by a Newton County man. The suit was filed yesterday, but it stems from a traffic stop that actually happened 5 years ago.More >>
The City of Diamond, Missouri, its Chief of Police, and a former police officer are all subjects of a lawsuit that's been filed by a Newton County man. The suit was filed yesterday, but it stems from a traffic stop that actually happened 5 years ago.More >>
The Joplin Redevelopment Committee met tonight to hear about a proposed housing complex on the city's west side. A project that has something different to offer than most. A few years ago - this vacant lot here was expected to be home of a new senior citizen housing complex. But then...Wallace Bajalli fell apart and so did the proposal. Now, the Economic Security Corporation is trying to bring it back.More >>
The Joplin Redevelopment Committee met tonight to hear about a proposed housing complex on the city's west side. A project that has something different to offer than most. A few years ago - this vacant lot here was expected to be home of a new senior citizen housing complex. But then...Wallace Bajalli fell apart and so did the proposal. Now, the Economic Security Corporation is trying to bring it back.More >>
A new road project has been green lighted by Joplin City Council. It involves a road that never was...but is..and will now be real. 1993...Walmart, moved back -- and left this. A sprawling parking lot, with a 'path' to the new store. After Eastgate closed, the blacktop became a 'free for all' for drivers.More >>
A new road project has been green lighted by Joplin City Council. It involves a road that never was...but is..and will now be real. 1993...Walmart, moved back -- and left this. A sprawling parking lot, with a 'path' to the new store. After Eastgate closed, the blacktop became a 'free for all' for drivers.More >>
Compass Quest Veteran Services kicked off a new program to help place service dogs with specially selected veterans today. But one of them, has already been serving a local veteran, in more ways than one. Army Veteran Wendie Colvin: "It's an incredible feeling, I can tell you that...he's rescued me from the darkest...darkest moments."More >>
Compass Quest Veteran Services kicked off a new program to help place service dogs with specially selected veterans today. But one of them, has already been serving a local veteran, in more ways than one. Army Veteran Wendie Colvin: "It's an incredible feeling, I can tell you that...he's rescued me from the darkest...darkest moments."More >>
A major insurance provider is making some changes that will affect a good number of four state residents. Changes that surround ER visits. You have health insurance, then, you get a letter that sounds a little like this... Kjersti McDonald, Anthem Missouri member: "We're changing our policy on emergency room visits, so if it's not an emergency, don't go to the emergency room, and that was pretty much the only parameter I was given."More >>
A major insurance provider is making some changes that will affect a good number of four state residents. Changes that surround ER visits. You have health insurance, then, you get a letter that sounds a little like this... Kjersti McDonald, Anthem Missouri member: "We're changing our policy on emergency room visits, so if it's not an emergency, don't go to the emergency room, and that was pretty much the only parameter I was given."More >>
We're a week into the open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act. And there are some changes that are causing some confusion for those looking to sign up. When open enrollment began, officials say they were concerned that people may not know that it was even happening, but that hasn't been the case locally.More >>
We're a week into the open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act. And there are some changes that are causing some confusion for those looking to sign up. When open enrollment began, officials say they were concerned that people may not know that it was even happening, but that hasn't been the case locally.More >>