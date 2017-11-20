Grosstephan Signs with Kansas City Community College

Red Ravens come home as national champions.More >>
Red Ravens come home as national champions.More >>
Riverton Rams get their state championship rings.More >>
Riverton Rams get their state championship rings.More >>
Girard senior Shaylun Grosstephan signs NLI.More >>
Girard senior Shaylun Grosstephan signs NLI.More >>
Currently, the Foundation has raised $1.325M towards the construction, which is approximately 95% of the original goal.More >>
Currently, the Foundation has raised $1.325M towards the construction, which is approximately 95% of the original goal.More >>
The Pittsburg State University men's basketball team will travel to Kansas City Tuesday to face Newman University as part of a triple header lineup for the inaugural MIAA Men's Basketball Challenge.More >>
The Pittsburg State University men's basketball team will travel to Kansas City Tuesday to face Newman University as part of a triple header lineup for the inaugural MIAA Men's Basketball Challenge.More >>
The Lady Norse travel to Athens, Texas, Friday and Saturday to compete in the Trinity Valley Lady Cardinal Thanksgiving Classic.More >>
The Lady Norse travel to Athens, Texas, Friday and Saturday to compete in the Trinity Valley Lady Cardinal Thanksgiving Classic.More >>
The minimum wage rate will be $7.85 next year. The Missouri Department of Labor today (11/20/2017) announced that the wage rate for 2018 has been set. It will take effect January 1st. According to the Department of Labor, all businesses will be required to pay at minimum, the $7.85 hourly rate, except retail and service businesses whose annual gross sales are less than $500,000. They say according to Missouri law, the minimum wage rate is calculated once a year and can increase or d...More >>
The minimum wage rate will be $7.85 next year. The Missouri Department of Labor today (11/20/2017) announced that the wage rate for 2018 has been set. It will take effect January 1st. According to the Department of Labor, all businesses will be required to pay at minimum, the $7.85 hourly rate, except retail and service businesses whose annual gross sales are less than $500,000. They say according to Missouri law, the minimum wage rate is calculated once a year and can increase or d...More >>
Local coroners and emergency responders say they believe the opioid epidemic is making its way from the Springfield area to extreme Southwest Missouri.More >>
Local coroners and emergency responders say they believe the opioid epidemic is making its way from the Springfield area to extreme Southwest Missouri.More >>
A settlement is reached in the lawsuit filed by the family of a Joplin student who was killed when a basketball goal fell on him. Spencer Nicodemus was a senior at Joplin High School when the basketball goal fell on him at Irving Elementary School on March 2, 2017. Nicodemus and another student were at the elementary school that morning mentoring younger students. In August 2017, his parents filed a wrongful death suit against companies involved in the construction, s...More >>
A settlement is reached in the lawsuit filed by the family of a Joplin student who was killed when a basketball goal fell on him. Spencer Nicodemus was a senior at Joplin High School when the basketball goal fell on him at Irving Elementary School on March 2, 2017. Nicodemus and another student were at the elementary school that morning mentoring younger students. In August 2017, his parents filed a wrongful death suit against companies involved in the construction, s...More >>
Each year The Empire Electric's Christmas Elves program helps distribute gifts to elderly customers who spend their holidays alone. In this KOAM Morning News interview, Michael Hayslip finds out how you can select a name and be a part of the tradition with a simple visit to the Empire lobby at 602 S. Joplin thru December 11th.More >>
Each year The Empire Electric's Christmas Elves program helps distribute gifts to elderly customers who spend their holidays alone. In this KOAM Morning News interview, Michael Hayslip finds out how you can select a name and be a part of the tradition with a simple visit to the Empire lobby at 602 S. Joplin thru December 11th.More >>
REP DAVIS HEADS TO WASHINGTON Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders. Davis, who represents Webb City, will head to Washington D.C. November 29th. Rep. Davis serves as Chairman of the Veterans Committee in the Missouri House of Representatives. Some of the critical issues to be ...More >>
REP DAVIS HEADS TO WASHINGTON Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders. Davis, who represents Webb City, will head to Washington D.C. November 29th. Rep. Davis serves as Chairman of the Veterans Committee in the Missouri House of Representatives. Some of the critical issues to be ...More >>