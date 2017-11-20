Grosstephan Signs with Kansas City Community College

Girard senior Shaylun Grosstephan took a big step and signed her national letter of intent Monday afternoon to play softball for Kansas City Community College.

"It's always been a dream of mine to play collegiate softball. Ever since I could talk that's all I've ever dreamed about. So having that opportunity and that chance, it's amazing. There's no words to describe it," says Grosstephan.

In her time at Girard High School she has earned All-CNC honors as a pitcher and helped the Trojans win their first-ever state softball title.