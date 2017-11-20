Red Ravens Volleyball Returns as NJCAA DII National Champion

On Saturday, the Coffeyville red ravens won their first-ever national volleyball title.



The red ravens beat top-ranked Owens, 3-sets to one to capture the NJCAA Division II championship in Charleston, West Virginia.

On Sunday, the champs were welcomed home with police escort to a crowd of fans.



Last year, the red ravens made the trip to the national tournament for the first time in program history, but this year they came back with the national title.

The Red Ravens finished the season (44-2).





