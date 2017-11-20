Quantcast

Red Ravens Volleyball Returns as NJCAA DII National Champion - KOAM TV 7

Red Ravens Volleyball Returns as NJCAA DII National Champion

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

On Saturday, the Coffeyville red ravens won their first-ever national volleyball title.
    

The red ravens beat top-ranked Owens, 3-sets to one to capture the NJCAA Division II championship in Charleston, West Virginia.

On Sunday, the champs were welcomed home with police escort to a crowd of fans.
    

Last year, the red ravens made the trip to the national tournament for the first time in program history, but this year they came back with the national title.

The Red Ravens finished the season (44-2).
 


    

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • McDonald County Jail Construction Taking Longer Than Expected

    McDonald County Jail Construction Taking Longer Than Expected

    Monday, November 20 2017 7:42 PM EST2017-11-21 00:42:50 GMT
    Commissioners gave me tour the new part of the jail that's budget has been in the works for around eight years now. "It was actually started by a commissioner before I ever arrived in McDonald County. He had the idea of setting some funds aside for this" says McDonald County Commissioner John Bunch.   Bunch describes the funding for the project as 'in house' funded. "We ask all the office holders in the county to try to restrain themselves from any r...More >>
    Commissioners gave me tour the new part of the jail that's budget has been in the works for around eight years now. "It was actually started by a commissioner before I ever arrived in McDonald County. He had the idea of setting some funds aside for this" says McDonald County Commissioner John Bunch.   Bunch describes the funding for the project as 'in house' funded. "We ask all the office holders in the county to try to restrain themselves from any r...More >>

  • MO 2018 Minimum Wage Set

    Monday, November 20 2017 8:15 PM EST2017-11-21 01:15:53 GMT

    The minimum wage rate will be $7.85 next year. The Missouri Department of Labor today (11/20/2017) announced that the wage rate for 2018 has been set. It will take effect January 1st. According to the Department of Labor, all businesses will be required to pay at minimum, the $7.85 hourly rate, except retail and service businesses whose annual gross sales are less than $500,000. They say according to Missouri law, the minimum wage rate is calculated once a year and can increase or d...

    More >>

    The minimum wage rate will be $7.85 next year. The Missouri Department of Labor today (11/20/2017) announced that the wage rate for 2018 has been set. It will take effect January 1st. According to the Department of Labor, all businesses will be required to pay at minimum, the $7.85 hourly rate, except retail and service businesses whose annual gross sales are less than $500,000. They say according to Missouri law, the minimum wage rate is calculated once a year and can increase or d...

    More >>

  • Missouri Statewide Numbers Show Opioid Overdose Deaths Could Exceed Traffic Fatalities; Local Officials Expect Situation to Worsen

    Missouri Statewide Numbers Show Opioid Overdose Deaths Could Exceed Traffic Fatalities; Local Officials Expect Situation to Worsen

    Monday, November 20 2017 7:11 PM EST2017-11-21 00:11:18 GMT

    Local coroners and emergency responders say they believe the opioid epidemic is making its way from the Springfield area to extreme Southwest Missouri.  

    More >>

    Local coroners and emergency responders say they believe the opioid epidemic is making its way from the Springfield area to extreme Southwest Missouri.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.