Joplin Police Get Suspect "Calm" Enough for Mugshot after Econo Lodge Incident

Joplin police say a man is in custody after setting a fire inside a motel room, then running through a window. The incident happened at the Econo Lodge just after 4:30 this morning.

Joplin police say this suspect was not in the right state of mind, and jail officials were still trying this afternoon to fully calm him down.

You never know what you'll get with motel emergencies.

"We don't know if it's a local person who has a room for the night who's causing issues, or somebody who is wanted out of California for a murder," says Captain Trevor Duncan with the Joplin Police Department.

Police say 36-year-old Corey Stevens, staying in a room at the Econo Lodge, seemed to give everyone a heads up about his belligerence. Officers saw smoke coming from Stevens' room.

"There was a male in a room causing issues," says Duncan. "Throwing items in the room. Actually threw some things through the window."

Police say the man jumped out of his motel window, then was arrested.

"He was laughing at one point. His behaviors were just not normal," says Duncan.

Joplin police say motels, in general, don't reserve rooms to locals, in an effort to make sure guests have legit purposes.

"The motels that don't rent to local people do appear to have a lower crime rate," says Duncan.

Police say Stevens is from Neosho. The district manager over Joplin's Econo Lodge wouldn't go into detail of the motel's local customer policy.

Officials have not said if drug paraphernalia has been found inside Stevens' motel room. No one was hurt during the incident. The Newton County prosecutor has filed a First Degree Arson charge against Stevens.