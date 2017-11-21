PSU Women Crack Top 25

The Pitt State women's basketball team is off to a 4-0 start this season. Those four wins have come by an average of 17 points per game.

The team's hot start has put them in the top 25 in the national rankings.

The Gorillas are #21 in this week's WBCA poll released on Tuesday. The team was not ranked in the preseason poll.

Next up for defending MIAA champions, they will be on Denver, CO on Friday facing the Regis Rangers. The Gorillas have just two non-conference games remaining before they open up league play at Nebraska-Kearney on November 30th.

Three other MIAA schools made the top 25 in the rankings released Tuesday. Central Missouri is#12, Emporia State is #22 and Central Oklahoma is #23.

Click HERE for the complete national poll.