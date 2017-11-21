Frontenac Prepares for State

One more game. That's all it takes for the Frontenac Raiders to become state champions.

Frontenac will be on the road in Salina on Saturday, facing the Holcomb Longhorns in the 4A-DII state championship game. The Raiders are 9-3 overall, and head into Saturday on a 6 game winning streak. The Longhorns are 11-1 overall, and haven't lost a game since September 8th.

It's kind of an odd week of preparation for the Raiders. They're playing on a Saturday, they'll be staying overnight Friday and they have to work around the Thanksgiving holiday break.

"It's definitely a challenging week with us only having two days of school and Thanksgiving on Thursday," says head coach Mark Smith, "but our kids have worked so hard for this opportunity. They know what's at stake and they're ready to have a great week of practice and be ready for Saturday."

Kickoff for Saturday's game will be at 1 pm.