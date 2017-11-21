Quantcast

Travel Starts Early for Drivers and Fliers

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
JASPER COUNTY, MISSOURI -

People are getting a jump on their holiday travels and taking to the road or the skies today for their Thanksgiving trip.
An American Airlines plane landed around 1:30 this afternoon  at a now  busier Joplin airport delivering families home for the holiday.

Airport manager Steve Stockam said,  "We got more meets and greets.  Again, because we've got a different type of  passenger this week with families getting together, you've got people that are meeting people at the airport."
Stockam said the increase in passengers began this weekend with travelers possibly getting  better flight prices for flying early.
For Aaron Wells and his family who are going to see grandparents in Palm springs,  it wasnt the cost but convenience that put them on a plane.
Wells explained, "We like to fly out there. Its quicker so we can get out there fast and spend more time with them."

Others are hitting the road a day early. Ashley Godfrey and family  stopped at the Petes Phillips 66 on Fir Road. They are heading from Dallas  to Minnesota. "We just want to get up there have as much time as we can, said Ashley who explained they dont fly to have a vehicle to explore their destination.  

As far as gas prices, they are not as bad as 2012 when the cost of  a gallon of gas hovered around three dollars and twenty cents. But its  worse  than  last year when gas was under two bucks a gallon. 

Tom Dorrian from Des Moines and heading to Dallas said of prices, "They're always too high. I drive a gas guzzler. Twenty miles a gallon."

Penny Burch whos driving to Kansas City to fly to Seattle said, "Its better than it could be. Im glad they didnt  go back up to three dollars a gallon."
Jolene Eslinger and her husband Jerry are traveling in an RV. They left Minnesota last month to vacation in Branson and Joplin and are heading to Kansas City. Jolene calls the gas prices wonderful. She said,  "They're a little bit  higher than last year but not bad.
And her RV only gets nine miles to the gallon.

 
Larry Michaelsen from Warrensburg, Missouri is heading to Oklahoma. He added,  "Its much better than its  been some years. The last two years we've been in Iceland on a church mission and the gas prices there were about six dollars fifty cents a gallon, so anything is cheap to us."

The highway patrol said roads will definitely be crowded and the key to safety  is to give yourself time to obey the law. 
Sgt. John Lueckenhoff urged drivers, "Please dont speed.  Please wear  your  seatbelt. Please dont be texting and driving."

Michaelsen said of the trip, "You just sort of take your time and dont get excited.  Then it works fine."
 

Sgt. Lueckenhoff said its a dangerous weekend for drivers. Last year someone  was hurt or killed on the roads every 10.8 minutes. Troopers have two campaigns to add safety.  Operation 20 Mile Trooper will post a trooper every twenty miles on Wednesday and Sunday in troop D.  While Operation C.A.R.E. which stands for Crash Awareness Reduction Effort will add extra troopers to the road over the weekend to enforce traffic laws and be available for drivers in distress.  



 

