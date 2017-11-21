Travel Starts Early for Drivers and Fliers

People are getting a jump on their holiday travels and taking to the road or the skies today for their Thanksgiving trip.More >>
"He was laughing at one point. His behaviors were just not normal."More >>
For every year over the last decade, 60%-80% of new jobs were generated by small businesses. According to American Express for every $100 spent at local small businesses, $68 returns to the community. This morning KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with the chair of the Downtown Advisory Board Marketing Committee, Sydney Anselmi, to talk Small Business Saturday in Pittsburg, Kansas.More >>
OPIOID DEATHS A new report shows the number of opioid deaths in Missouri this year could exceed traffic fatalities for the first time ever. There have been 591 traffic deaths in the Show Me State, compared to 733 opioid deaths. The numbers come from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. And now some local emergency workers and the newton county coroner believe the epidemic is making its way into extreme Sout...More >>
A local state representative is heading to the white house. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders.More >>
You don't want your Thanksgiving dinner to cause food borne illnesses so the Centers for Disease Control offers safety tips.More >>
The identity of the motorcyclist killed in a collision Friday has been released.More >>
The Jasper County auditor outlined the proposed budget for 2018 at a public hearing this morning. It’s a seventeen point nine million dollar budget that if approved would bring funding increases to the county clerk and the sheriff.More >>
The Pittsburg board of education will need to search for a new superintendent of schools. Destry Brown announced his retirement for the end of the school year at last night’s board meeting.More >>
A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life.More >>
Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells. Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.More >>
A Joplin toddler dies from injuries police believe were the result of child abuse.More >>
It's Veterans Day and hundreds came out to celebrate those who serve and have served our country this morning in Joplin. Today marked the 30th annual Joplin Veterans Day parade.More >>
