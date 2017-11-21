Funeral Home Presents Check To Local Charity

Quantcast

NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

A local business is doing its part to make the holidays a little easier for others. Clark Funeral Home in Neosho donated 43-hundred dollars to the Basket Brigade. The funeral home raised the money by selling special ornaments in honor of loved ones who've passed away. The Basket Brigade will use the funds to buy food for families in need.

Food Basket Brigade member Terry Cook says, "The 30th year is like it gets bigger and better the only reason this happens is because of good people.  And we have so many tremendous good people.  We have a lot of seniority here who started this a long time ago. Its a long standing tradition with the county."

You can still sign-up to receive a basket through December seventh. Just stop at the Help Center off business highway-49 in Neosho. Community wide pick-up will take place on Saturday, December ninth. Distribution day is scheduled for Saturday the 16th.

