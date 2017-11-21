Quantcast

Traffic Tip - courtesy of the Joplin Police Department - KOAM TV 7

Traffic Tip - courtesy of the Joplin Police Department

Traffic Tip - courtesy of the Joplin Police Department

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

Are you headed out later this week for the shopping rush? We have a few pointers to keep you safe on the busy roads:

- Increase your following distance. A good rule of thumb is to leave one vehicle length for every 10 mph you travel between you and the car in front of you. If you are stopped in traffic, stop far enough back to see the bottom of the tires of the car in front of you. This way, if you get hit from behind, you are less likely to hit the car in front of you.

- Use your turn signals. Not only is it the law, its courteous and it lets other drivers know of your intent.

- Don't use center turn lanes to merge. We covered this several weeks ago but with extra cars on the road, it raises your risk of causing a crash. If you do this and you're involved I a crash, you'll likely be found at fault.

- If you are in a crash, and no one in injured, pull of to a side street or parking lot.

- Speed.... just slow down. More cars on the road affects your ability to react.

- Pulling out of parking lots and side streets. Make sure it is clear and there is plenty of time. This is a high crash contributing factor.

Be safe!

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Better Business Bureau Gives Advice and Warnings to Black Friday Shoppers

    Better Business Bureau Gives Advice and Warnings to Black Friday Shoppers

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 8:27 PM EST2017-11-22 01:27:21 GMT
    Kayleigh and Christine spend the afternoon at Northpark Mall. Kayleigh has plans to return in a few days for the Black Friday sales. "I feel like saving money is the best part. Because you get to buy awesome gifts for your friends..family for Christmas and other holidays" says Kayleigh. Black Friday is day of shopping that has changed over time. "It used to be that Black Friday always started on Friday. And throughout the past several years we started seei...More >>
    Kayleigh and Christine spend the afternoon at Northpark Mall. Kayleigh has plans to return in a few days for the Black Friday sales. "I feel like saving money is the best part. Because you get to buy awesome gifts for your friends..family for Christmas and other holidays" says Kayleigh. Black Friday is day of shopping that has changed over time. "It used to be that Black Friday always started on Friday. And throughout the past several years we started seei...More >>

  • Travel Starts Early for Drivers and Fliers

    Travel Starts Early for Drivers and Fliers

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-11-21 23:51:58 GMT

    People are getting a jump on their holiday travels and taking to the road or the skies today for their Thanksgiving trip. 

    More >>

    People are getting a jump on their holiday travels and taking to the road or the skies today for their Thanksgiving trip. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Police Get Suspect "Calm" Enough for Mugshot after Econo Lodge Incident

    Joplin Police Get Suspect "Calm" Enough for Mugshot after Econo Lodge Incident

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 6:32 PM EST2017-11-21 23:32:27 GMT
    Corey StevensCorey Stevens

    "He was laughing at one point.  His behaviors were just not normal."

    More >>

    "He was laughing at one point.  His behaviors were just not normal."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.