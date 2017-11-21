Traffic Tip - courtesy of the Joplin Police Department

Are you headed out later this week for the shopping rush? We have a few pointers to keep you safe on the busy roads:

- Increase your following distance. A good rule of thumb is to leave one vehicle length for every 10 mph you travel between you and the car in front of you. If you are stopped in traffic, stop far enough back to see the bottom of the tires of the car in front of you. This way, if you get hit from behind, you are less likely to hit the car in front of you.

- Use your turn signals. Not only is it the law, its courteous and it lets other drivers know of your intent.

- Don't use center turn lanes to merge. We covered this several weeks ago but with extra cars on the road, it raises your risk of causing a crash. If you do this and you're involved I a crash, you'll likely be found at fault.

- If you are in a crash, and no one in injured, pull of to a side street or parking lot.

- Speed.... just slow down. More cars on the road affects your ability to react.

- Pulling out of parking lots and side streets. Make sure it is clear and there is plenty of time. This is a high crash contributing factor.

Be safe!