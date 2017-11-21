Stolen Motorcycle Recovered - courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff's Office (11/21/2017)

On 11/21/2017, Newton County deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle on Maple drive near Seneca Mo. That motorcycle was stolen out of Newton County. The investigation from that motorcycle led deputies to obtain a search warrant for 10988 West Highway 86, Seneca Mo. When that search warrant was served at noon more stolen property was located.

A Dodge Charger stolen out of Carthage was located. Another motorcycle stolen out of Newton County was also recovered. A third stolen motorcycle was located that had been stolen in Neosho. A trailer stolen out of Newton County was on the property as well. Numerous guns were found that were reported stolen in a burglary in Ottawa County.

A 38 year old white female and a 35 year old white male were taken into custody. Newton County Detectives are requesting charges on the two individuals for multiple counts of stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Detectives are anticipating the investigation will lead to charges on another individual from the original stolen motorcycle that was recovered.

-Sheriff Chris Jennings