Quantcast

Stolen Motorcycle Recovered - courtesy of the Newton County Sher - KOAM TV 7

Stolen Motorcycle Recovered - courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff's Office (11/21/2017)

Stolen Motorcycle Recovered - courtesy of the Newton County Sheriff's Office (11/21/2017)

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

On 11/21/2017, Newton County deputies recovered a stolen motorcycle on Maple drive near Seneca Mo. That motorcycle was stolen out of Newton County. The investigation from that motorcycle led deputies to obtain a search warrant for 10988 West Highway 86, Seneca Mo. When that search warrant was served at noon more stolen property was located.

A Dodge Charger stolen out of Carthage was located. Another motorcycle stolen out of Newton County was also recovered. A third stolen motorcycle was located that had been stolen in Neosho. A trailer stolen out of Newton County was on the property as well. Numerous guns were found that were reported stolen in a burglary in Ottawa County.

A 38 year old white female and a 35 year old white male were taken into custody. Newton County Detectives are requesting charges on the two individuals for multiple counts of stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Detectives are anticipating the investigation will lead to charges on another individual from the original stolen motorcycle that was recovered.

-Sheriff Chris Jennings

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Better Business Bureau Gives Advice and Warnings to Black Friday Shoppers

    Better Business Bureau Gives Advice and Warnings to Black Friday Shoppers

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 8:27 PM EST2017-11-22 01:27:21 GMT
    Kayleigh and Christine spend the afternoon at Northpark Mall. Kayleigh has plans to return in a few days for the Black Friday sales. "I feel like saving money is the best part. Because you get to buy awesome gifts for your friends..family for Christmas and other holidays" says Kayleigh. Black Friday is day of shopping that has changed over time. "It used to be that Black Friday always started on Friday. And throughout the past several years we started seei...More >>
    Kayleigh and Christine spend the afternoon at Northpark Mall. Kayleigh has plans to return in a few days for the Black Friday sales. "I feel like saving money is the best part. Because you get to buy awesome gifts for your friends..family for Christmas and other holidays" says Kayleigh. Black Friday is day of shopping that has changed over time. "It used to be that Black Friday always started on Friday. And throughout the past several years we started seei...More >>

  • Travel Starts Early for Drivers and Fliers

    Travel Starts Early for Drivers and Fliers

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-11-21 23:51:58 GMT

    People are getting a jump on their holiday travels and taking to the road or the skies today for their Thanksgiving trip. 

    More >>

    People are getting a jump on their holiday travels and taking to the road or the skies today for their Thanksgiving trip. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Police Get Suspect "Calm" Enough for Mugshot after Econo Lodge Incident

    Joplin Police Get Suspect "Calm" Enough for Mugshot after Econo Lodge Incident

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 6:32 PM EST2017-11-21 23:32:27 GMT
    Corey StevensCorey Stevens

    "He was laughing at one point.  His behaviors were just not normal."

    More >>

    "He was laughing at one point.  His behaviors were just not normal."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.