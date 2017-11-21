We are accepting applications for the Joplin Area Firefighters Christmas for Kids program. You can follow the link to fill out an application online or go by any of the 3 Mid-American Title Loans locations in Joplin. All applications must be submitted by December 15th at 4pm. Applicants that are accepted will be contacted by phone by December 16th. If you have questions please email us at ffchristmas4kids@iafflocal59.org.

Toy and coat donations may be brought by any of the area Fire Stations in Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, Carterville, Redings Mill, Carl Junction and Duenweg. You may mail donations to PO BOX 1712 Joplin, MO 64802.