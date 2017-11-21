Better Business Bureau Gives Advice and Warnings to Black Friday Shoppers

Kayleigh and Christine spend the afternoon at Northpark Mall.

Kayleigh has plans to return in a few days for the Black Friday sales.

"I feel like saving money is the best part. Because you get to buy awesome gifts for your friends..family for Christmas and other holidays" says Kayleigh.

Black Friday is day of shopping that has changed over time.

"It used to be that Black Friday always started on Friday. And throughout the past several years we started seeing more opportunities to go shopping Thursday evening and more opportunities that start Thursday morning" says Denise Groene from the Better Business Bureau.

It's a push made by retailers to get people into their stores during times other retailers may still be celebrating Thanksgiving.

"Given the hype of Black Friday, we have found in the past that sometimes prices that are advertised as a good deal, aren't so much of a good deal once you realize that that price is not on sale. It's just put on the add to make it appear that you're getting a steal" says Groene.

"They're like on sale..but really are they on sale? Because I've seen cheaper prices throughout the year" says Michael Tift, who works for Sprint in the mall and will also be shopping during his break on Friday.

"Keep in mind store's return policy as well. Especially during the holiday times, we see return policies change from what their normal return policies are" says Groene.

"I don't really pay attention. I don't buy clothes or anything like that. We usually just buy the kids toys or electronics and those usually have a 60 day return policy on them" says Morgan Sprouls who's eating lunch with her family today, but goes Black Friday shopping every year.

The BBB also suggests that shoppers go into their trip with a budget. And doing some research before hand can help you fit more into the budget. But Sprouls already has that down.

"I go through the Black Friday ads and see what's cheap and then I get on Amazon and make sure they don't have it for cheaper"

The Better Business Bureau also suggests that shoppers only bring the credit cards they intend on paying with..they say it will lessen the risk of theft in crowded areas.