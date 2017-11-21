Quantcast

Turkey Fryer Safety Message - courtesy of the Pittsburg Fire Dep - KOAM TV 7

Turkey Fryer Safety Message - courtesy of the Pittsburg Fire Department

Turkey Fryer Safety Message - courtesy of the Pittsburg Fire Department

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

NFPA discourages the use of outdoor gas-fueled turkey fryers that immerse the turkey in hot oil.

NFPA continues to believe that turkey fryers that use cooking oil, as currently designed, are not suitable for safe use by even a well-informed and careful consumer. These turkey fryers use a substantial quantity of cooking oil at high temperatures and units currently available for home use pose a significant danger that hot oil will be released at some point during the cooking process. In addition, the burners that heat the oil can ignite spilled oil. The use of turkey fryers by consumers can lead to devastating burns, other injuries, and the destruction of property. NFPA urges those who prefer fried turkey to seek out professional establishments, such as grocery stores, specialty food retailers, and restaurants, for the preparation of the dish, or consider a new type of "oil-less" turkey fryer."

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Better Business Bureau Gives Advice and Warnings to Black Friday Shoppers

    Better Business Bureau Gives Advice and Warnings to Black Friday Shoppers

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 8:27 PM EST2017-11-22 01:27:21 GMT
    Kayleigh and Christine spend the afternoon at Northpark Mall. Kayleigh has plans to return in a few days for the Black Friday sales. "I feel like saving money is the best part. Because you get to buy awesome gifts for your friends..family for Christmas and other holidays" says Kayleigh. Black Friday is day of shopping that has changed over time. "It used to be that Black Friday always started on Friday. And throughout the past several years we started seei...More >>
    Kayleigh and Christine spend the afternoon at Northpark Mall. Kayleigh has plans to return in a few days for the Black Friday sales. "I feel like saving money is the best part. Because you get to buy awesome gifts for your friends..family for Christmas and other holidays" says Kayleigh. Black Friday is day of shopping that has changed over time. "It used to be that Black Friday always started on Friday. And throughout the past several years we started seei...More >>

  • Travel Starts Early for Drivers and Fliers

    Travel Starts Early for Drivers and Fliers

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-11-21 23:51:58 GMT

    People are getting a jump on their holiday travels and taking to the road or the skies today for their Thanksgiving trip. 

    More >>

    People are getting a jump on their holiday travels and taking to the road or the skies today for their Thanksgiving trip. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Police Get Suspect "Calm" Enough for Mugshot after Econo Lodge Incident

    Joplin Police Get Suspect "Calm" Enough for Mugshot after Econo Lodge Incident

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 6:32 PM EST2017-11-21 23:32:27 GMT
    Corey StevensCorey Stevens

    "He was laughing at one point.  His behaviors were just not normal."

    More >>

    "He was laughing at one point.  His behaviors were just not normal."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.