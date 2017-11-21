Big 2nd Half Propels PSU by Newman

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Pittsburg State University men's basketball team used a 10-1 run over a four-minute stretch of the second half to break open a four-point game and eventually pull away for an 88-69 victory over Newman University in the MIAA Challenge at Municipal Auditorium Tuesday (Nov. 21).



The Gorillas (4-1) held a tenuous 57-53 lead on the Jets (2-2) with 12:58 to play in the game, before stretching the margin to 67-64 with 8:12 to go.



Donovan Franklin scored a team-leading 20 points, making five of eight shots from the floor and all nine of his free throw attempts. Mar'Qywell added 19 points and Jabari Antwine also finished in double figures with 12.



Pitt State converted 26 of 40 free throw attempts in the contest as Newman was whistled for 28 personal fouls. The Jets also generated 20 points at the charity stripe -- on 20 of 26 shooting -- as the two squads combined for 55 fouls.



The Gorillas shot 47.3 percent from the field in the game and Pitt State knocked down 10 3-pointers in the contest. The Gorillas forced the Jets into 21 turnovers.



Ben Ayre led all scorers with 25 points for Newman.



The Gorillas will travel to St. Petersburg, Fla., to face the University of Tampa and Eckerd College in the Eckerd Thanksgiving Classic Nov. 24-25.