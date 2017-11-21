Carthage Wins Season Opener vs. Hillcrest

The Carthage Lady Tigers started the season off on the right foot Tuesday night, beating Hillcrest 44-39.

It was a close game throughout. Carthage led by one at the end of the first quarter, six at half and 7 at the end of the third quarter.

Carthage was led by junior Lexi Black who finished the night with 17 points. Black connected on four 3's on the evening. Jillian Brunnert was the only other Tiger to finish with double digits, pitching in 10 points. Mia Duncan had 5, Hailey Fullerton finished with 4, Jaxsyn Anderson added 3, Sierrah Negrette pitched in 3 and Riley Kabance had 2.

Next up for Carthage, they'll be hosting the Lady Tiger Classic which begins on November 28th.