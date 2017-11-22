Quantcast

Oklahoma Governor Bans State "Swag"

By Dowe Quick
   Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin Tuesday issued three executive orders she said are part of an effort to make state government more efficient.
    One order asks state agencies to stop spending state money on unnecessary promotional items, often called 'swag,' like coffee mugs, pins and stickers.
    The other orders ask the governing boards of public schools and colleges and universities to develop plans by December 2018 to consolidate administrative costs.
    Fallin's executive orders come as the state struggles to close a $215 million dollar budget hole.


 

