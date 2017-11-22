Quantcast

Oklahoma's Governor Will Call for Another Special Session

By Dowe Quick
    Oklahoma lawmakers will have to return to Oklahoma City to develop a plan for filling the state's budget plan, but it's not clear when.
    Governor Mary Fallin will ask the Oklahoma Legislature to return for a special session to address the budget shortfalls that have jeopardized funding for state services.
    Fallin spokesman Michael McNutt said the governor is working to pin down potential dates and define the parameters of her special session call that will determine what kind of bills lawmakers can consider.
    The Republican governor caught legislative leaders from her own party off guard last week when she vetoed a bill that would have closed a $215 million hole in the budget through a combination of cuts to agency budgets and raids on state savings accounts.
    After an eight-week special session, the House fell just five votes short of a tax-raising plan to stabilize state revenues.
    
 

