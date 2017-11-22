Quantcast

MSSU Students Injured in Accident Near St. Louis - KOAM TV 7

MSSU Students Injured in Accident Near St. Louis

Updated:

NEWS RELEASE FROM MSSU:

Joplin, MO – Six students and a faculty member from Missouri Southern State University were among those injured in an eight-vehicle crash Tuesday evening near Hamel, Ill., approximately 30 miles from St. Louis.

According to a report from the Illinois State Police, the accident occurred at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, when a semitrailer traveling southbound on Interstate 55 struck seven vehicles traveling at highway speed. The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were killed, while 12 others sustained injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

Two of the 12 sustained life-threatening injuries, the report stated.

The van from Missouri Southern was returning from the Model United Nations Conference in Chicago, Ill. The faculty member and five of the students suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the sixth student remains in critical condition.

“This was a tragic accident and we are continuing to monitor the situation closely,” said Dr. Alan Marble, president of Missouri Southern. “We have reached out to the students and their families to offer whatever support we can provide.”

Names of those involved in the crash have not been released.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Better Business Bureau Gives Advice and Warnings to Black Friday Shoppers

    Better Business Bureau Gives Advice and Warnings to Black Friday Shoppers

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 8:27 PM EST2017-11-22 01:27:21 GMT
    Kayleigh and Christine spend the afternoon at Northpark Mall. Kayleigh has plans to return in a few days for the Black Friday sales. "I feel like saving money is the best part. Because you get to buy awesome gifts for your friends..family for Christmas and other holidays" says Kayleigh. Black Friday is day of shopping that has changed over time. "It used to be that Black Friday always started on Friday. And throughout the past several years we started seei...More >>
    Kayleigh and Christine spend the afternoon at Northpark Mall. Kayleigh has plans to return in a few days for the Black Friday sales. "I feel like saving money is the best part. Because you get to buy awesome gifts for your friends..family for Christmas and other holidays" says Kayleigh. Black Friday is day of shopping that has changed over time. "It used to be that Black Friday always started on Friday. And throughout the past several years we started seei...More >>

  • Travel Starts Early for Drivers and Fliers

    Travel Starts Early for Drivers and Fliers

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-11-21 23:51:58 GMT

    People are getting a jump on their holiday travels and taking to the road or the skies today for their Thanksgiving trip. 

    More >>

    People are getting a jump on their holiday travels and taking to the road or the skies today for their Thanksgiving trip. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Police Get Suspect "Calm" Enough for Mugshot after Econo Lodge Incident

    Joplin Police Get Suspect "Calm" Enough for Mugshot after Econo Lodge Incident

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 6:32 PM EST2017-11-21 23:32:27 GMT
    Corey StevensCorey Stevens

    "He was laughing at one point.  His behaviors were just not normal."

    More >>

    "He was laughing at one point.  His behaviors were just not normal."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.