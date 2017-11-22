Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department Needs Your Input

The City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department has published an online recreation needs survey to gain public input into activities and programs. Developed by Pittsburg State University recreation students, the online survey will assist the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department establish priorities for the future development of recreation programs and services.

The online survey is part of a research project for the Survey Research Techniques in Recreation class, offered by PSU's Health, Human Performance and Recreation (HHPR) Department. Students worked closely with the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department to develop the survey questions, focusing on three categories: community value, public awareness and recreation needs.



Director of Parks & Recreation Kim Vogel says partnering with the HHPR Department is beneficial for the students and the community.



"We are always grateful for the opportunity to work with PSU students," said Vogel. "Collaborating with them on this survey helps the students learn about recreation administration and gives them real-world experience. It also gives us insight into the recreation needs of our community."



Dr. Laura Covert, Assistant Professor in PSU's HHPR Department, says this project has helped her students learn more about their chosen field. Covert added that students who graduate from the program often become parks and recreation administrators, event managers, youth sports coordinators, employee wellness coordinators and more.



"Partnering with the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department is a way for the students to get the hands-on, real-life experience they need, and to understand how survey research is useful and needed in the field of recreation," says Covert. "It's also a great way to get involved. The community gives so much to the university and supports our students. This is a way for us to give back."



The online survey, published November 15, is part of the data-collecting phase of the student project. After data is collected, the students will compile the results and present their findings at the end of the semester.



The online survey is now available on the City of Pittsburg website, www.pittks.org, and the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Facebook page, www.facebook.com/pprd1.