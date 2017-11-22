Quantcast

GIRARD, KANSAS -

Events @ Girard Public Library

  • November 27th - Lego Carnival Night - 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm
  • November 29th - Building Strong Readers Ages 0-5 - 10:00 am to 11:00 am
  • November 29th - Children’s Movie Afternoon - 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm
  • December 1st - Sign up begins for the Children’s Christmas Party Ages 5-11. Space is limited to 30 children.
  • December 6th - Building Strong Readers Ages 0-5 - 10:00 am to 11:00 am
  • December 6th - Building Strong Readers Ages 0-5 - 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm
  • December 11th - Community Game Night - 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm
  • December 13th - Building Strong Readers Ages 0-5 - 10:00 am to 11:00 am
  • December 13th - Building Strong Readers Ages 0-5 - 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm
  • December 18th - Lego Night - 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm
  • December 20th - Building Strong Readers Ages 0-5 - 10:00 am to 11:00 am
  • December 20th - Children’s Christmas Party Ages 5-11 - 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm - Sign up is required for the Christmas Party.

