Volunteers Prepare for First Thanksgiving at Pittsburg Food Shelter

Workers at area food shelters are getting preparations underway for tomorrow's Thanksgiving meals. It's going to be an extra special get together for Lord's Diner. The food shelter will be celebrating its first Thanksgiving.

This isn't your typical food.

Bill Gill says, "Good food!"

Gill is talking about how this food tastes, of course. He's a volunteer at Lord's Diner.

"We're open every day," says Lisa Russell, volunteer coordinator at Lord's Diner.

So, if there's any question of if the food pantry will be serving Thanksgiving Day dinner...

"We're doing the traditional Thanksgiving dinner," says Russell.

A lot of cooking has already been done. But again, this isn't your typical food.

"It's a good time to reflect," says Russell. "Where we are. What we've become."

Lord's Diner opened in January, has has since served 47,000 meals. About 150 people come each night for dinner. Most of them have homes, but are disadvantaged.

"We had a mother who said she was barely making it," says Russell. "She was on one income. She said by doing this (going to Lord's Diner), she could put some money back and put it towards some other things. So that's when we kind of realized, we're not only helping the homeless, we're helping impoverished people."

It's anyone's guess how many people will show up for Thanksgiving Day dinner at Lord's Diner. People have donated 14 turkeys.

"So we'll be assured we'll have a good Christmas dinner," says Russell.

Gill is sticking to serving up the simple stuff.

Gill says, "I don't cook, usually! I've got somebody who tells me exactly what to do."

He already knows the most important thing to do at Lord's Diner; food is served without judgment or hierarchy.

"We give them a sense of humanity," says Russell.

...The food is good. The meaning behind that food is the "secret ingredient."

Thanksgiving Day dinners will be served at Lord's Diner from 5:30 until 7:30.