Lamar Aims for 7th Straight Title

The Lamar Tigers are in the same spot they've been in the last six years: getting ready to play in the class 2 state championship.

Lamar will face Lafayette County on Friday in Columbia. On the line is a 48 game winning streak and a 7th consecutive state title for the Tigers.

Both teams are undefeated heading into Friday. Lamar is 13-0 and the Huskers are 14-0. Every team says they want to treat playoff games like any other game. For Lamar, it's a little bit easier having played in the state title game in each of the last six seasons.

"It pays off to have been in that situation before," says senior TE/DE T.W. Ayers, "It's not as new to you so you know its part of the drill. And it's just another day."

"This is probably one of the strongest levels of caring for each other we've had on any team," says head coach Scott Bailey, "we've had a lot of injuries that we've had to overcome and I think that adversity has just brought them all closer together."

Friday's game will start at 3 pm.