Increasing Number of Kids Removed from Kansas Homes with Drugs as Factor; Challenge to Fix for New DCF Leader

It wasn't tough to sell Rodriguez on Thanksgiving. This Pitt State student grew up in Venezuela, but he's in the U.S. Getting his master's in international business, and that means taking part in fun new traditions.More >>
The agency, known as DCF, recently noted a forty-two percent increase in children removed from homes with drugs as a contributing factor in a five year period.More >>
...The food is good. The meaning behind that food is the "secret ingredient."More >>
People are getting a jump on their holiday travels and taking to the road or the skies today for their Thanksgiving trip.More >>
"He was laughing at one point. His behaviors were just not normal."More >>
The agency, known as DCF, recently noted a forty-two percent increase in children removed from homes with drugs as a contributing factor in a five year period.More >>
People are getting a jump on their holiday travels and taking to the road or the skies today for their Thanksgiving trip.More >>
A local state representative is heading to the white house. Missouri State Representative Charlie Davis, has been invited to the capitol for the House Veterans Affairs Conference with state and local leaders.More >>
You don't want your Thanksgiving dinner to cause food borne illnesses so the Centers for Disease Control offers safety tips.More >>
The identity of the motorcyclist killed in a collision Friday has been released.More >>
The Jasper County auditor outlined the proposed budget for 2018 at a public hearing this morning. It’s a seventeen point nine million dollar budget that if approved would bring funding increases to the county clerk and the sheriff.More >>
The Pittsburg board of education will need to search for a new superintendent of schools. Destry Brown announced his retirement for the end of the school year at last night’s board meeting.More >>
A police chase in Pittsburg ends and a driver then took his own life.More >>
Firefighters and police in Joplin want shoppers to take sides as they challenge each other once again in a battle of the bells. Firefighters and officers will ring the Salvation Army bells in competition.More >>
A Joplin toddler dies from injuries police believe were the result of child abuse.More >>
