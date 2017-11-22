MSSU Men Head to Sioux Falls

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern men's basketball team will head north to Sioux Falls as the Lions will compete in the Sanford Classic inside the Sanford Pentagon this weekend. Southern will face off with Northern State on Saturday at 12:30 pm and will take on Wayne State at 7:30 on Sunday.



Game Information

Teams: Missouri Southern (1-2) vs. #25 Northern State (4-1)/Wayne State (3-1)

Date: November 25-26, 2017

Tip-Off: 12:30 pm/7:30 pm

Location: Sioux Falls, SD

Site: Sanford Pentagon

Series Record: vs. NSU, NSU leads 1-0/vs. WSC, MSSU leads 20-6

Coaches: Jeff Boschee (57-37 overall/at MSSU - 4th year). Paul Sather (224-141 overall/130-79 at NSU) Jeff Kaminsky (312-317 overall/13-20 at WSC)

Media Coverage



MSSU Radio: None

Internet Audio: None

Live Video: https://www.facebook.com/SanfordPentagon/

Live Stats: http://sidearmstats.com/mssu/mbball

Lions on Facebook: Facebook.com/mososports

Lions on Twitter: @mososports; @mssumensbball



The Series

The Lions have only faced off only once as the two teams opened up the 2014-15 season in Sioux Falls with Northern State winning 74-69. Against Wayne State, the Lions and Wildcats have played 26 times with Southern holding a 20-6 all-time mark in the series. Southern won the first 11 games in a row in the series as it has been one of streaks. The Lions had that 11-game streak and another seven-game streak. Wayne State won three in a row near the end of the series when the two teams played in the Central States Intercollegiate Conference.

NCAA Individual Stat Leaders

CJ Carr ranks 20th nationally in minutes per game and 65th in assists per game, while Elyjah Clark ranks 50th nationally in three pointers per game.

NCAA Team Stat Leaders

The Lions rank 25th in fewest fouls, 41st in fewest turnovers and 61st in field goal percentage.

MIAA Individual Leaders

Carr leads the MIAA in minutes per game and ranks second in steals per game. Elyjah Clark ranks fourth in the league in both three point field goals per game and three point percentage. Enis Memic ranks third in field goal percentage and Carr ranks fourth in assists per game.

MIAA Team Stat Leaders

The Lions lead the MIAA in fewest fouls, while ranking third in field goal percentage and fifth in three point defense, scoring, fewest turnovers and defensive rebounds.

Freshman of the Year

Elyjah Clark was the MIAA Freshman of the Year last season. His is the sixth Lion in the history of the program to earn that honor, joining Carlos Newberry (96-97), Carlos Escalera (99-00), Skyler Bowlin (07-08), Jason Adams (08-09), and Marquis Addison (10-11).

Three Point Streak

The Lions failed to make a three-pointer at Arkansas Tech in their match-up in 2012-13. It was the first time in 403 games that Southern had failed to hit a three pointer, dating back to Jan. 20, 1999 against Missouri S&T. The Lions have had a three in 145-straight games since Arkansas Tech in 2012-13.

Records A Breakin'

Elyjah Clark set new school records last season for single-season three pointers (89), single-season three-point attempts (225), and three pointers made per game (2.96). He also helped the Lions to set the school record for three's made in a season with 250.

Home Sweet Home

Missouri Southern can count on some of the best fan support in Division II. The Lions rank ninth nationally in home attendance this season, averaging 1,472 n fans per game. That number is third in the MIAA.

Feeling Generous

CJ Carr set a new MSSU single-game record for assists against Pittsburg State last season with 16 in the game. The mark broke Eddin Santiago's mark of 15 set in 2000. The 16 assists were also the most in a single game in Division II last year.

Erase A Deficit

The Lions trailed by 14 at one point against Minnesota State the opening weekend, but a 20-6 run by the Lions erased that deficit to tie the game up late and force overtime. In the game against UMSL, the Lions utilized an 11-1 run to end the first half and lead by three at the break.

Specialty Stats

This year, the Lions have forced 52 turnovers and are scoring 17.3 points off of the turnovers. Southern also is averaging 9.7 points per game in second-chance points, 31 points per game in the paint and 20.3 per game from its bench.

Runs A Comin'

Against UMSL, the Lions went on three separate runs that helped facilitate the win. The Lions finished the first half on an 11-1 run and went on separate 9-0 and 7-0 runs in the second half.

Taking Down The Best

With the win against Northwest Missouri in 2017, the Lions took out a No. 1 ranked opponent for the first time since the 1999-2000 season when Southern defeated Florida Southern in the Elite Eight. It also turned out to be the only loss that Northwest Missouri would suffer en route to the Division II National Championship.

Lions On The Radio

The majority of the Lions games this season can be heard on the Missouri Southern Radio Network in Joplin. Southern is partnering with Fox Sports Joplin, the Lions can be heard on 101.3 FM, 103.5 FM, 88.7 FM and AM 1560.

Lions on TV

All Missouri Southern conference home games will be brought to you live this season courtesy of KGCS TV in Joplin. Fans can catch the action over the air live on Digital Channel 22 as well as on local cable systems.

Live Video This Weekend

This weekend, the games the Lions will play will be streamed live, via the Sanford Pentagon's Facebook page. Links can be found on www.mssulions.com.

Up Next

The Lions will start up MIAA play on November 30 when Southern travels to Fort Hays State. Tip off from Gross Memorial Coliseum is slated for 7:30 pm.