A Pittsburg Thanksgiving with International Flavor

"It is really nice. It's one of the best traditions I've learned here, and I've had the chance to be a part of," said Luis Carlos Gonzalez Rodriguez.

It wasn't tough to sell Rodriguez on Thanksgiving. This Pitt State student grew up in Venezuela, but he's in the U.S. Getting his master's in international business, and that means taking part in fun new traditions.

"It's a great time for people to meet with friends for a family reunion. It's a moment of the year for people to eat a lot," said Rodriguez, when asked what he's learned about the holiday.

Rodriguez is spending Thanksgiving with a Pittsburg family with Venezuelan ties. He'll be adding one of his country's most popular dishes to the traditional Thanksgiving spread.

"I'm serving empanadas. They're really easy to make. I'm going to make them with chicken and vegetables, and a really nice sauce," said Rodriguez.

While he's thankful to be spending the holiday with friends, and getting a great education in Pittsburg, Rodriguez has concerns for his home country of Venezuela, which is dealing with severe economic turmoil.

"These plates I can enjoy tomorrow, many people can not afford. I hope things change. We need a change of government. We need a change in our economy," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez plans to return to Venezuela some day when things are safer and the economy is stable, so there may be a few more Four State Thanksgivings in his future.