KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 11-23-17

  • CONGRESSMAN APOLOGY
    • Texas Congressman Joe Barton has apologized for a lewd photo of him that's circulating on the Internet. The Washington Post is reporting the 68-year-old Republican told a woman to whom he sent sexually explicit photos, videos, and messages that he would report her to the Capitol Police if she exposed his secret sex life.  The photo was published Tuesday by an Anonymous Twitter account.
  • PARADE SECURITY
    • Security will be heightened at New York's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the wake of last month's terror attack that killed eight people.  Thousands more officers will be on patrol and entrances to the parade route will be barricaded off.  Yesterday, for the first time ever, the balloons were blown up during the daylight hours and visitors who wanted to see them ahead of time had to wait to get their bags checked by police.
  • BLACK FRIDAY SAFETY
    • Many Black Friday sales get started tonight.  Emergency responders are hitting the road to keep you safe.  Joplin police are expected to ramp up patrols along the business corridors -- especially range line.
  • SAFE ARRIVAL
    • Law enforcement agencies across Kansas are increasing patrols this thanksgiving season.  It's part of the Kansas Department of Transportations "Thanksgiving Safe Arrival" campaign.  KDOT is underwriting overtime costs to put more officers on the road.  The Kansas Highway Patrol, the Cherokee County Sheriff's office, and the Galena police department are all participating.
  • THANKSGIVING TRAVEL
    • And you're in luck if you're still planning to travel for Thanksgiving. Triple-A says the best time leaveif you haven't yetis early today.  Millions of Americans have already arrived at their Turkey Day destinations. The holiday rush clogged many major interstates and highways both Tuesday and Wednesday.

    Thursday, November 23 2017 9:15 AM EST2017-11-23 14:15:39 GMT
  • A Pittsburg Thanksgiving with International Flavor

    A Pittsburg Thanksgiving with International Flavor

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 11:27 PM EST2017-11-23 04:27:03 GMT

    It wasn't tough to sell Rodriguez on Thanksgiving. This Pitt State student grew up in Venezuela, but he's in the U.S. Getting his master's in international business, and that means taking part in fun new traditions. 

  • Increasing Number of Kids Removed from Kansas Homes with Drugs as Factor; Challenge to Fix for New DCF Leader

    Increasing Number of Kids Removed from Kansas Homes with Drugs as Factor; Challenge to Fix for New DCF Leader

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 6:56 PM EST2017-11-22 23:56:23 GMT

          The agency, known as DCF, recently noted a forty-two percent increase in children removed from homes with drugs as a contributing factor in a five year period. 

