KOAM Morning News Thanksgiving Spread - KOAM TV 7

KOAM Morning News Thanksgiving Spread

Updated:

Ashley’s Best Green Bean Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 2(14.5ounce) cans green beans, drained
  • 1(10.75ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • 1(6ounce) can French fried onions
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Place green beans and soup in a large microwave-safe bowl.  Mix well and heat in the microwave on High until warm (3 to 5 minutes).
  • Stir in ½ cup of cheese and heat mixture for another 2 to 3 minutes.
  • Transfer green bean mixture to a casserole dish and sprinkle with French fried onions and remaining cheese.
  • Bake until the cheese melts and the onions just begin to brown (about 15 minutes).

Melinda’s Ranch Slaw

Ingredients:

  • ½ head of cabbage
  • ¼ head of red cabbage
  • 2 large carrots
  • 1 bottle of ranch dressing
  • 1 TBSP lemon juice
  • Black pepper to taste

Directions:

  • Slice cabbage, grate carrots and mix all ingredients together
  • Refrigerate overnight

Ian’s Southwest Chili Mac

Ingredients:

  • 1 can(12oz) evaporated milk
  • ½ lb VELVEETA, cut into ½ cubes
  • 1 can (4oz) chopped green chiles, undrained
  • 1 ½ cups 2% milk
  • 2 cups elbow macaroni, uncooked
  • ½ cup Mexican Style Finely Shredded Cheese
  • ¾ cup fresh pico de gallo

Directions:

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Mix evaporated milk, VELVEETA and chiles in microwaveable 2qt. greased casserole.
  • Bake 45 min or until macaroni is tender, stirring after 30 min.
  • Top with shredded cheese.
  • Bake uncovered 10 minutes or until melted.
  • Top with pico de gallo.

Derrick’s Loaded Mashed Potato Bake

Ingredients:

  • 4lb russet potatoes, peeled and quartered
  • 8 slices bacon, cut into 1” pieces
  • ¾ cup sour cream
  • 1/3 cup butter
  • 2 TBSP heavy cream
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly Ground Pepper
  • 1 ¾ cup shredded cheddar, divided
  • Chopped chives, for garnish

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • In a large pot, add potatoes and cover with 2 in water.
  • Boil until fork tender, 15 to 20 minutes, Drain and return to pot.
  • Meanwhile in a large oven-safe skillet over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy, 6 minutes. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate.
  • Mash potatoes. Add 1 ¼ cups cheddar, most of the cooked bacon, sour cream, butter, heavy cream and garlic and season generously with salt and pepper.
  • Transfer potatoes to oven-safe skillet (or 9x13 in baking dish) and top with remaining cheddar and cooked bacon.
  • Bake until cheddar is melty, 15 minutes.

