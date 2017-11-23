Pittsburg's Give Thanks 5K was another big success, Thanksgiving morning. This year's race attracted about 50 participants to Wilderness Park, as well as friends and family to cheer them on.

Runners and walkers of all ages came out for a fun tradition, that's great for burning some calories before a holiday filled with delicious food! Organizers say a community is developing among the participants.

"We really had a great turn out. It's obviously weather dependent. But every year it's gotten a little bigger and we've got the same families coming back, so that's nice," said Pittsburg Parks and Rec Director Kim Vogel.

This year's 5k raised money for Schlanger Park's Everybody Plays play space. Pittsburg Parks and Rec is creating a playground that's accessible to children with disabilities.

