Lords Diner Serves Thanksgiving Dinner

Pittsburg's Give Thanks 5K was another big success, Thanksgiving morning.More >>
It wasn't tough to sell Rodriguez on Thanksgiving. This Pitt State student grew up in Venezuela, but he's in the U.S. Getting his master's in international business, and that means taking part in fun new traditions.More >>
The agency, known as DCF, recently noted a forty-two percent increase in children removed from homes with drugs as a contributing factor in a five year period.More >>
...The food is good. The meaning behind that food is the "secret ingredient."More >>
NEWS RELEASE FROM MSSU: Joplin, MO – Six students and a faculty member from Missouri Southern State University were among those injured in an eight-vehicle crash Tuesday evening near Hamel, Ill., approximately 30 miles from St. Louis. According to a report from the Illinois State Police, the accident occurred at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21, when a semitrailer traveling southbound on Interstate 55 struck seven vehicles traveling at highway speed. The driver and passenger of one ...More >>
