Lords Diner Serves Thanksgiving Dinner

The tables and tummies were full this evening in Pittsburg. The Lord's Diner held its first Thanksgiving day lunch and dinner making it an extra special holiday. The dinner included turkey, mashed potatoes, cobber and other traditional fixings. The nonprofit kitchen opened in January and is operated by and for the community, helping anyone who is disadvantaged and could use a meal. Thirty volunteers helped cook and serve dinner.

The volunteer coordinator for the Lord's Diner, Lisa Russel, says, "I think our need is filled in so many different ways and our volunteers feel it. I mean they are here and they are getting just as much out of it as the guest are."

Volunteers also plan on serving a Christmas Eve dinner.